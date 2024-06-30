When Trump Boasted Son Barron is a 'Computer Genius' Who Could've Built a Working Obamacare Website

Donald Trump has always been proud of his teenage son Barron Trump. Back in 2020, the former president told the crowd in a rally in Las Vegas that his youngest is tall, smart, and a "computer genius." While speaking on healthcare in the United States, he noted that Barron was far more capable of building a better site than how the Obamacare open market turned out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The ex-commander-in-chief said, "We're now offering plans that are up to 60 percent less expensive. We're going to make healthcare a big part of this campaign. We're protecting people with preexisting conditions, and we always will," as per Daily Mail. Furthermore, he asserted that his teenage son could have built a better site where people could and sign up for a plan.

"We're running it much better than they did. Remember when they had – this was the greatest – the $5 billion website? $5 billion. It was supposed to cost $5 million. I have a son at home, he's 13. He's a genius with computers." He then imitated a conversation between himself and Barron who is apparently always on his device, "Hi Dad. What's up, dad? Dad, get out of here,'" changing his voice to sound it like Barron.

IMO, we should take our country back from made-to-measure clothiers run by marketing people instead of tailors; from bad-taste shoes; and from the idea that everyone needs to squeeze into slim-fit tailoring instead of dressing for their body type pic.twitter.com/AmL2IjOJvL — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 5, 2024

He then mimicked himself, "Hey, listen. I'm the President of the United States, Barron. Don't talk to your –", Trump then cut off to become Barron again, "'Dad, come on, dad. Can't you see I'm playing with my computer?' The guy talks to me and he's walking with his computer."

The crowd started chanting the youngest Trump's name, who was then 13 years old. The ex-commander-in-chief liked it, "Woah, Barron. Woah. Wow. He's going to like that. He's a good boy. He's a tall boy, I'll tell you that. Just turned 13. He's up there. I said, 'Hi Barron, how ya doing?'" to his only child with his Slovenian wife Melania Trump who was towering over his politician father.

Barron Trump keeps growing in an effort to get further away from his dad. — (((Jew))) (@JoshMalina) June 20, 2022

Recently, while campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections in November, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee revealed in a sit-down with YouTube Logan Paul, "He's a big boy - six foot nine. And I couldn't get him to play basketball. He plays soccer,' Trump said. 'He's a good athlete too. Good student, good athlete. Good looking guy, but he's a tall one, no question about that."

WOW🤣: Trump reveals that he tried to get his son Barron to play basketball because of his height but he chose to play soccer instead



Barron could've easily surpassed Michael Jordan & LeBron James's as the GOAT but he chose to kick a ball instead



SAD FOR THE COUNTRY! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9XmIxlNYYf — George (@BehizyTweets) June 13, 2024

The freshly-graduated biy has gained attention in the political spectrum as well as among MAGA fans. Several insiders revealed that, unlike his media reputation of a shy, more withdrawn personality similar to his mother, instead he's "smart," "funny," and "sharp." In fact, some sources claimed he has a political inclination.

BREAKING: The Republican Party of Florida chooses Barron Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/QKjuyKnMPu — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 9, 2024

Barron has been away from the limelight most of his childhood courtesy of his mother who intentionally wanted to protect her son from the prying eyes amid her husband's controversial life. However, the teenager made his debut in the political arena as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention, as per AP News.