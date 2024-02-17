When Prince William and Kate Looked For a ‘Low Ego’ CEO to Run Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, once set the royal world abuzz with their unconventional approach to running Kensington Palace. In a move described as revolutionary, the royal couple was on the lookout for a CEO to oversee their household of approximately 60 staff members, as per a job listing on recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson.

The job listing outlined specific criteria for interested candidates, highlighting the need for a track record in building high-performing teams, and an interest in social impact work. It also noted that one must bring “leadership experience of working in complex, multi-stakeholder environments and dealing with high levels of public scrutiny and media interest.” However, what caught everyone’s attention was the requirement to have emotional intelligence and low ego, apart from the ability to serve as a "servant" leader.

Furthermore, in a departure from tradition, the CEO of Kensington Palace will report directly to Prince William and Kate Middleton, rather than their private secretaries. As per Money Control, this bold move is seen as a prominent shift in the hierarchical structure. One source added, “This is a revolutionary move. They are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?”

The decision to hire a CEO reflects the couple's desire to modernize and professionalize the operations of their household. By seeking candidates with experience in complex, multi-stakeholder environments and high levels of public scrutiny, Prince William and Kate Middleton are signaling their commitment to ensuring effective leadership and management within Kensington Palace. Intriguingly, the CEO will play a prominent role in collaborating with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s household, serving as the strategic interface to Buckingham Palace.

This highlights the interconnected nature of royal affairs and the need for seamless coordination between different branches of the monarchy. The job listing also highlighted, “They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH’s long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture. They should be inspiring internal champions, who will energize others with positivity, enthusiasm, and ambition.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

As per Vanity Fair, the decision to hire a CEO for Kensington Palace has drawn comparisons to corporate Leadership structures, with some commentators applauding the move as a step towards modernization and efficiency. Prince William and Kate Middleton are indicating their willingness to embrace change and innovation within the royal household.

Prince William has shared his management style, asserting, “My role in the design process was trying to convince everyone it wouldn’t work,” he said. “Because what I was afraid of is that if we designed the Prize, and I was there going, Yeah, this [is a] great idea, and I had to then sell it for 10 years, it wasn’t going to be very good. There had to be a case of me looking at it and going, Oh hang on, how can we make this better?”