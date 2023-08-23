Hailey Bieber Has 'Taken Control' of Justin's Professional Ventures: "She's Heavily Involved"

In a world where celebrity couples’ glamorous appearances and whirlwind romances make headlines on a daily basis, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are rewriting the script with their ever-evolving partnership, personally and professionally. In fact, recent reports suggest that Hailey has taken charge of Justin’s business affairs, which has led many to wonder if they are going to be the new "power couple" of the entertainment industry, as per Page Six. In fact, pregnancy rumors envelop the couple, which may prompt some to view her move as strategic, whereas other reports suggest the reason why Hailey is becoming more involved has to do with Justin's long-time manager, Scooter Braun.

Suffice it to say that Hailey’s involvement in Justin’s professional ventures has been making waves and drawing attention to their evolving dynamics. According to the report by Page Six, insiders claimed that “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him. She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing."

This newfound partnership doesn’t just mark a shift in their personal lives; it also positions them as a formidable duo in the business world. Other sources close to the situation claimed Hailey is moving up the ranks because her husband might be feuding with his 42 years old manager Scooter Braun, who basically set everything up "since he was a kid." Reps for Scooter and Justin confirmed that the two are still in harmony, but another source claimed "there are issues" between them.

The speculation about Hailey’s pregnancy has added an extra layer of curiosity and intrigue to the couple’s narrative. Although neither Justin nor Hailey have confirmed or denied the rumors, the whispers have intensified fans’ speculation about their journey. It also appears that the possibility of impending parenthood only seems to fuel the couple's determination to embark on this journey together, proving that they are more than just the sum of their individual talents.

As they navigate the entertainment industry's ups and downs, Hailey and Justin's unity shines as a beacon of strength. It is also why the whispers of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, combined with her proactive involvement in Justin's business affairs, have propelled the couple into the spotlight once again. One of the fans commented, “I like Justin and Hailey... they have made it work for a couple of years now...good on them.”

The Biebers’ journey from a young romance to a united powerhouse exemplifies resilience and growth. Hailey's role in Justin's professional life illustrates that their relationship is built on trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations. They've risen above the challenges that often accompany celebrity relationships, proving that their love story is defined by more than just fleeting moments in the spotlight.

