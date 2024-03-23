When Melania Trump Was Reportedly ‘Seething With Fury’ After Donald Broke This Family-Oriented Promise

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, was once reportedly left "seething with fury" following a social media post by her husband, Donald Trump, that breached a prominent promise regarding their youngest son, Barron Trump. The controversy surfaced when Donald shared a photoshopped image of Barron depicted as a president, with a caption indicating he would debate Joe Biden.

He wrote, “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!” This move not only surprised several followers but also triggered anger in Melania, who had been fiercely protective of Barron and had requested to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible.

According to an insider, “Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father! He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”

Melania’s protective nature regarding Barron’s privacy is well-known, especially keeping in consideration the public scrutiny and attention their family has faced, specifically due to Donald’s political expeditions.

Moreover, the timing of Donald’s social media post added fuel to Melania’s fury. A Chicago woman threatened to shoot Donald and Barron, heightening tensions and concerns surrounding the family’s safety. The breach of trust regarding Barron's privacy is seen as a major issue for Melania, who has had to suffer previous controversies and allegations related to Donald's behavior.

As per She Knows, an insider revealed, “Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron. Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”

As per OK Magazine, Donald's involvement with Barron in a political context, despite Melania's clear stance on protecting him from such exposure, has strained their relationship further.

The source hinted, "She made it clear to Donald that she wasn’t going to pull their son out of school, even to move into the White House. He was stunned but realized her line in the sand was drawn and he hasn’t crossed it — until now! His mounting troubles have already dinged his relationship with daughter Ivanka. Now Melania is so upset with Donald for shoving Barron into the middle of the campaign it may cost him his youngest son, too."

The tension within the Trump family was palpable, with Ivanka Trump's announcement of stepping back from Donald's political activities citing, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."