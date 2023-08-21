'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Fined for Failing To Pay Her Divorce Lawyer

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick had gone through with a divorce from her ex-husband Chris Larangeira nearly a year and a half ago. And since then they moved on respectively. But, The Sun reports that since the divorce was finalized, the reality star hasn’t yet paid the fee to her legal team and because of not paying them for so long, they’re slamming her with a pretty hefty fine.

As per reports, Pivarnick was recently slammed with a lawsuit by her divorce attorney. She’s ordered to pay in full, a total of $4000 on grounds of refusing to pay them. As per official court documents, she was sued with the fine by now-former attorney Albertina Web Esq., also known as Abby, and the firm she’s from - Hill Wallack LLP. The firm had made numerous attempts to get paid for their hard work. And after such an irregular delay in responding, the New Jersey-based lawyer decided to take matters more seriously and went ahead with suing her instead.

#JerseyShore Angelina Pivarnick sued for ‘failing to pay divorce lawyer’ and ordered to pay $4K judgementhttps://t.co/HyZ4AZXPCv pic.twitter.com/jlbPhzmdTW — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) August 16, 2023

This whole ordeal began way back in 2020 in December when Pivarnick had first reached out to Webb’s firm. This was when Pivarnick had first decided to approach the said firm for legal assistance to save any forms of connections from Larangeira. Being kind and helpful by nature, delivering justice. They obliged her requests and promised her several advantages.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira: Is It Over? Already?!? - https://t.co/gjeGIaR0Z7 pic.twitter.com/JCVTID0Mb9 — Mary Lui (@marylui27) January 11, 2021

And continued to provide her with any other forms of assistance in the field all up until 2021, June. After which the big-time aide was bestowed with a retainer of $7,500. And that was about the only financial flow the firm saw from Pivarnick’s side. In reality, he had to pay a whole lot more. The firm has to collect a total of $12K from the reality star - all for the cause of invoices.

As per court documents, the Fee Committee declared that $4000 was also still ‘unpaid’. She was then instructed to pay a penalty amount apart from it. A whole 30 days from the date of receipt. Despite all this time and patience from her opposition and the government itself, Pivarnick has allegedly not returned the said amount just as yet.

Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira files for divorce after Angelina “got close” to someone on #CelebrityShore cast (Exclusive Details!) https://t.co/XYVthoRfof pic.twitter.com/JTMEPKxEs2 — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) February 8, 2022

But it wasn’t just the lawyers she stood in debt with. As per reports, she still owes her ex-husband a staggering amount of money, which tallied up to over $26,000 - an amount that is due to be cleared. Her ex-husband’s filing read: “Angelina will pay Christopher the sum of $22,000 which represents 50% share of the monies gifted to the parties for their wedding”. In conclusion, regarding the financial situation, Pivarick remains mum on both topics.

