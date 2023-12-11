When Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Showed Up in Saudi Arabia 'Without' Headscarves

The nation of Saudi Arabia is one of the most powerful countries in the world with a booming economy. Its rich heritage followed by the aesthetically pleasing location, and its incredible food make it a remarkable destination to visit. Moreover, the country is a great ally of the United States of America. Back when Donald Trump held a position in Office, his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump paid a visit to this ethereal country. Do note that the country is also known for its strict laws concerning women and their clothing. Since they’re both representing the States and its head at the time, political enthusiasts were eager to uncover details about their time there. While all seemed well it appears that the women forgot one trivial detail concerning their attire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Marano

According to a 2017 article by The Guardian, the former First Lady and her stepdaughter paid a visit to the aforementioned location and were observed to be without one customary attire. As mentioned earlier, Saudi Arabia is known to have strict laws for women to govern their safety. Generally, women citizens are encouraged to dress as modestly as possible. Any form of revealing clothing is highly discouraged. Furthermore, they’re advised to wear a black robe commonly known as an ‘Abaya’ followed by a traditional and customary headscarf: Niqab as per Saudi Arabia Immigration Services.

Circling back to Melania and Ivanka, the two were spotted stepping out of the iconic aircraft - Airforce One in the capital city of Riyadh. Both appeared to adhere to the dress code. Melania and Ivanka donned a stunning black long-sleeved top accompanied by matching loose pants and high heels.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, and President Donald Trump touching the orb in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May 2017. First Lady Melania Trump is in the background. Photo: Saudi Press Agency https://t.co/K1adrT4O6o pic.twitter.com/xht7ed1OWm — Al Yu (@catchit16) July 16, 2022

Additionally, she styled it with a chunky yet elegant gold belt and accessorized the outfit with a layered gold necklace. Like her stepmother, Ivanka rocked a semi-formal aesthetic with a long bodycon dress featuring floral accents. However, they both seemed to have allegedly forgotten to adhere to wearing a headscarf while they were in a public environment.

Nonetheless, a headscarf wasn’t compulsory for foreigners or visitors to wear while outside, but this could’ve easily become a rather embarrassing ordeal for the twice impeached former President, especially after his remarks concerning Michelle Obama before she and her husband former President Barack Obama were permanently out of The White House. In 2014, Michelle also paid an honorary visit to Saudi Arabia, but she too didn’t wear a headscarf on her visit.

None of this would be an issue, except for the fact that President Trump himself made it one, when Barack Obama was president. Neither Melania nor Ivanka wore a headscarf while in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/kEdn5yKJsy — Sister Stone (@stone_circle) June 6, 2018

On taking note of this the GOP member took to X, formerly Twitter when he made the aforementioned observation. He said: “Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf [enough] enemies.” Back then neither party refused to comment on the matter to date.

