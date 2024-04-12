When Late NFL Star O.J. Simpson "Pretended to Stab" Journalist Ruby Wax in a Morbid Resurfaced Clip

Ever since O.J. Simpson succumbed to his battle with cancer on April 10, 2024, the world has been recalling his legacy as the most celebrated athlete of the 1960s. However, his life turned upside down after he became the prime suspect of his ex-wife and her friend's murder. In a resurfaced clip, the late NFL star "pretended" to stab the reporter Ruby Wax.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Ricciuti

Following Simpson's death, the unsettling video revealed the late footballer pranked Wax at the end of the 1998 BBC interview. The now-70-year-old recalled in the clip she wasn't prepared for the "surprise" joke after she questioned him about the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, per The Mirror.

In the video, Simpson was seen coming up for Wax, catching her off-guard with a banana he used a mock weapon, making screeching noises and simultaneously smiling wide. The entertainer expounded, "After we finished filming, Simpson said to me that he has a surprise for me - and I genuinely was surprised," rationalizing, "I think it was his idea of a joke."

Wax went down memory lane during the series she did with BBC in 2021, When Ruby Met, she admitted that her interview with the former footballer felt like navigating a "psychological midfield". She continued, "I did a piece to the camera saying 'I've been fixed up and I don't know who my date is going to be' and I'd open to door and it would be him."

Elaborating on her horrifying experience, she said, "But when he was out there, all the trays were out there and he was looking for a knife, to fool me when the door was open but there was no knife so he grabbed a banana."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Wax interviewed Simpson after his 1994 acquittal for the murder charges of his ex-wife and her friend. However, she confessed that despite his pleading not guilty, deep inside she wished she could coax a confession from him, "I thought I could bust him. [I thought] he'd say on air 'Yes he did it', and I'd get him in jail. So I was being [a] public defender."

During the interview, Simpson spoke at length about his trial for the double murder charges and revealed he'd been "screwed," highlighting "subconscious racism." Simultaneously, he kept insisting that he was innocent, in his eyes, and also by the standards of the federal government.

ruby wax talking about her OJ simpson interview pic.twitter.com/IwQgMlvJ0h — yolanda media (@bravobussy) September 29, 2023

"You're free. You're walking around. What's your problem?" Wax argued. She then promised Simpson to never ask him about murders again before pushing him one last time, "Did you do it?" The late athlete dismissed, "Nope," emphasizing, "Did not do it."

Simpson's family announced the news of his death on X, formerly Twitter, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."