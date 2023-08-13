‘Big Bang Theory’s' Jim Parsons Got Emotional and Cried During Interview With Jimmy Fallon

The tears were real, and the moment was raw on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jim Parsons, famously known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, was completely moved by 'this particular' role. The 50-year-old was all emotional while talking about it on the live show with Fallon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Also Read: When Britney Spears Shared a Disneyland Memory, Said Her Sons Don't Like Getting Clicked

The actor whose career saw an upswing after The Big Bang Theory was nothing but sheer brilliance as Sheldon. During his recent appearance on Fallon's show, he expressed immense gratitude to be able to portray the character that won him four Emmy Awards. Unlike others, he admitted he had no regrets for being "typecast."

But it wasn't the successful sitcom that broke him down on the show; rather, it was his role in the following project, Spoiler Alert, which impacted him emotionally. The portrayal of Michael Ausiello and the entire process of preparing for the role affected him on a deeper level, per The Things.

For Parsons, the prep for "becoming" Ausiello began long before the shoot. He was first acquainted with the book and fast forward to now, where he explained in detail how it all went. While reading the OG book Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words, the Home actor was instantly hooked to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spoiler Alert (@spoileralertthefilm)

Also Read: Critics Find Serious Proof About Kim Kardashian's Face After 'Telling' Photo Surfaces

He was overcome with a flood of emotions as the 2017 memoir detailed Ausiello's marriage to Kit Cowan, who died of terminal cancer in 2015. The book is based on Ausiello's relationship with Cowan, who battled with aggressive neuroendocrine cancer. Apparently, the book is heartbreaking but darkly hilarious, which takes readers on a harrowing journey of life and loss.

Parsons told Variety, "My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, 'Do you think it would make a good movie?' I said, 'I don't know. And he read it, and he said, 'I think it would.'" Years later, the book "kind of" chose Parson to play Ausiello.

Also Read: Beyoncé Says This Iconic Girl Band Inspired Her to Achieve Stardom, Fame and Success

Explaining the career-changing role, he added, "I just saw it as this soul that suddenly gets thrust into this jungle, and it's like, you're going to have to find a way, and that was exciting," per Fandom Wire. The actor hit a different note while giving an interview alongside Fallon. This time, Big Bang Theory wasn't the focal point of their discussion.

Congrats 2 #BigBangTheory's Jim Parsons 4 his 2nd consecutive win 4 Best Comedy Actor @ the Gold Derby TV Awards! http://t.co/yYnrDBsS — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) October 8, 2012

Parsons admitted the journey was emotional, but the grief involved taught him not to take things for granted and made life so much better. While detailing the whole experience of getting under the skin and bones of Ausiello, he nearly choked up and said, "I can cry, but I'm not going to. Keep it together."

The host, Fallon, wisely changed the topic; however, the emotional moment was documented at the '5:27 mark' in the video. When fans witnessed his emotional side, they had nothing but praise for the actor and his genuine performance in the movie and the interview.

Parson shared his personal view, "It was such a full view of two people who really love each other, two souls that come together and go on this journey together," He continued, "The ups and downs of that, the coming apart and coming back together and, ultimately, being able to really get about as clear a view of another human being as you can possibly get."

References:

https://www.thethings.com/jim-parsons-almost-cried-during-raw-interview-with-jimmy-fallon/

https://fandomwire.com/i-can-cry-but-im-not-going-to-jim-parsons-nearly-broke-down-to-tears-infront-of-fans-but-not-for-the-big-bang-theory/

https://variety.com/2022/film/news/jim-parsons-spoiler-alert-1235445927/

More from Inquisitr

A Saudi Prince Once Spent $500,000 to Meet Kristen Stewart for Just 15 Minutes

Taylor Swift Reveals Live Shows Are Her ‘Coping Mechanism’ to Deal With Her Turbulent Love Life