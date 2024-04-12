Here's Why Robert Kardashian Wanted Kim Kardashian to Attend O.J. Simpson's Trial

Robert Kardashian’s decision to have his daughter, Kim Kardashian, attend O.J. Simpson’s infamous murder trial was not just about legal exposure; it was a prominent moment that shaped Kim’s perspective on law and justice. The trial, which captivated the nation in 1994, involved O.J. Simpson, a former NFL star accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Robert was a close friend of O.J. and a prominent attorney. He played an instrumental role in O.J.’s defense team during this trial. For Kim, then a young girl, this trial was her first introduction to the legal realm. In a candid interview, Kim recalled, "My dad pulled Kourtney and me out of school. He said, 'I want you girls to witness a piece of history and what a trial is like.'"

The trial itself was deeply personal for the Kardashian family. Kim remembered sitting in the courtroom, opposite her mother Kris Jenner, who was a close friend of Nicole. Kris has even given her daughter, Kendall Jenner, the middle name 'Nicole' to honor her friend. Kim revealed that the trial was 'really tough' for the family. Commenting on the courtroom atmosphere, Kim revealed, "She [Kris] said, 'You're supposed to be in school. What are you doing here?' Kourtney and I didn't even look at her.' Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn't want him to be by himself," as reported by Mirror.

O.J. passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer. His family released a statement on his social media account, which read, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

During a conversation on David Letterman's Netflix show, Kim revealed more about the family dynamics with O.J. She recalled a tense incident and shared, "It was dinnertime and we were all sitting down and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail and it was O.J. and I handed my mum the phone 'cause he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it. My mum was extremely vocal about her feelings. She believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her."

Kim also spoke about the challenging emotions within the family. While her mother held a strong belief about O.J.'s guilt, her father Robert had a different perspective. Kim explained that at her father's house, the situation was different, disclosing that Robert's involvement in O.J.'s defense further strained the Kardashian family dynamics at the time. According to People magazine, she asserted, "It tore my family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial,"