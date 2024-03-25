When Johnny Carson Offered to Pay a Fortune to See Dolly Parton’s Chest During Tonight Show Interview

Dolly Parton carved her niche in the music industry with her soulful renditions. However, being a woman Parton has her share of anecdotes with regards to the male gaze that she endured while climbing the ladders of success. One such incident was telecasted live back in 1977 when Johnny Carson, host of The Tonight Show asked for a favor that crossed many limits but did not seek any backlash until 2010 when the video started doing the rounds on the internet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

It showcased Carson discussing Parton's physical appearance, particularly her chest, and jokingly expressing a willingness to pay a significant sum to see it. The video compilation hinted at the constant theme of the interviews with Parton, where she was questioned blatantly about her body. In response to Carson's comment, Parton erupted into laughter but briefly covered her face with her hands, suggesting a moment of potential discomfort. Before Carson's remark, he had been discussing Parton's physique, inquiring if she has always had curves and using the term "zaftig."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Parton, recognizing Carson's implication, responded by choosing the word "healthy" and then added "bosomy," indicating she understood the reference to her chest. During the conversation with Carson, Parton's quick wit and intelligence shone through despite a momentarily awkward exchange. "I've always been pretty well blessed. People are always, uh, asking if they're real and... this and that. No, you don't have to ask. I'll tell you what, these are mine," the Jolene singer said. During the conversation, as Parton discussed the rumors surrounding her chest, Carson briefly interjected. Parton mentioned how people often inquire about the authenticity of her chest, prompting Carson to clarify that he wasn't delving into rumors or plastic surgery.

Carson clarified that his comments did not affect his relationship with Parton, citing her subsequent appearance on his show. Parton's opening remarks in a 1979 interview on Johnny Carson's official YouTube channel suggested that despite any previous comments about her body, she considered Carson to be a friend. "I look forward all the time to doing the show. I've been excited for a month because people think me and you are great friends and I feel like we are even though I only know you from the panel," Parton said.

Dolly Parton in 1979 with Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/LmIUJC8brh — American Songwriter (@AmerSongwriter) December 16, 2021

In a 1978 interview with Playboy, Parton was questioned about the widespread gossip and speculation regarding the size of her chest. Reflecting on her childhood, Parton confessed that such rumors used to trouble her during that time. "It was always a problem, to a degree. But I had a real open personality. I don’t think I was teased openly; it was more what people were sayin’ behind my back: 'No, they’re not real, she’s got Kleenex in there,'" Parton confessed.