When Kylie Jenner Was Notoriously Linked to Her Ex-Bodyguard Tim Chung

Kylie Jenner and ex-Travis Scott were first spotted together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017 sparking dating rumors. The couple welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster on February 1st 2018. But soon fan-made conspiracy theories took over the social media claiming that Stormi's real father was Jenner's then bodyguard Tim Chung. A fan even compared the two with pictures, according to NickiSwift, a throwback picture posted on Instagram by the beauty mogul in 2016 fueled the rumors even more. In Touch even ran stories about Scott's mother demanding a paternity test, the Sicko Mode rapper however started blocking trolls on social media.

Kylie Jenner is calming a social media storm that her bodyguard is Stormi's father! pic.twitter.com/T7qP5ZZL5n — TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2018

As per EOnline, Chung was forced to address the wild rumors, the fitness model put out a statement saying: "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only."

Travis Scott's mother reportedly demands paternity test after Kylie Jenner bodyguard photo goes viral pic.twitter.com/hfwdBdE7Xo — NORTH WEST (@Its_North_West) May 8, 2018

Chung captioned the now-deleted post, "My first and last comment." He concluded his statement: "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Kylie Jenner's bodyguard Tim Chung slams Stormi paternity rumors. pic.twitter.com/wDVvfqsUUa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 13, 2018

Tyga, the reality star's ex-boyfriend, also came under the scanner for being Webster's father, the Ayo rapper put an end to the vicious speculations with a message on X, "I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement, and will never do so," he wrote. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."

As per The US Magazine, Jenner welcomed her baby boy with ex-Scott in February 2022, the Hulu star shared about motherhood back then. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms, postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner said in a March 2022 Instagram Story. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter." “It’s OK not to be OK,” Jenner added. “Once I realized that … I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself, ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even physically, just mentally after birth.”

"I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you,’" she told in a May 2018 Evening Standard interview about life after giving birth to Stormi. "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience." "It's made me love myself more," she said to HommeGirls Magazine in 2023 . "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure."