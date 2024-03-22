When Kim Kardashian Said She Was Naked When Donald Trump Called Her: "Get Me a Robe..."

Kim Kardashian was undressed when ex-president Donald Trump called her back in 2018. The Kardashians star recalled the behind-the-scenes of a "nearly nude" shoot when the Republican candidate rang her up. On the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 43-year-old shared her first-time experience discussing politics and a call with a politician of Trump's stature.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The billionaire recounted, "I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot. So I am naked, and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up," telling the host Jimmy Kimmel on an episode aired on July 30, 2018. Kardashian panicked after she regained the call's gravity, "I'm like, 'Get me a robe,'" per PEOPLE.

The ex-commander-in-chief called the Hulu star on behalf of a 62-year-old great-grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, to let her know that he's agreed to free the convicted felon who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. The reality star has been advocating for the release on social media.

This is so unfair... https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the beauty mogul continued narrating the phone call incident, "I put a robe on and I was kinda bugging out during the shoot because I'm like 'Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening,'" adding that she couldn't have let the phone call stop her from doing her job, that is being naked in front of the camera, "I'm still gonna be me."

Kimmel, on the other hand, found humor in the situation and quizzed Kardashian if she told Trump about her "nakedness." She responded with a "No," so the host quipped that had the 77-year-old known she was nude on the other side of the call, he'd have released every inmate of the Alabama prison, "The gates would have swung open," the host laughed.

The SKIMS mogul said after finishing the shoot, she dialed Johnson to inform her about her freedom, "I didn't know that I was the first person telling her. They had called her up, and she thought it was her daily or weekly attorney call," she explained, adding, "I broke the news to her, and it was just crying. I was at this photo shoot, and I'm, like, trying to not cry my makeup off. It was really emotional."

Although Kardashian kept her answers diplomatic, escaping controversy. But, Kimmel revealed, "I know you're not necessarily a Trump supporter, but your husband, Kanye, seems to like him a lot." Kanye West and Kardashian were happily married at the time. She nodded in agreement and said, "Yeah."

"I think he really [does]," the mother of four explained. "I always respect what [another] person thinks, and to make it clear … he doesn't necessarily agree with [Trump's] policies, but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Meanwhile, she also clarified, "I have nothing bad to say about the president."