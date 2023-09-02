When Kim Kardashian Could Smell Lamar Odom Needed to Visit the Dentist for Cavities

Almost everyone on Earth believes they possess a remarkable hidden talent, but Kim Kardashian truly stands out, and just when you think you've uncovered all there is to know about Kim Kardashian West, she surprises you with something extraordinary.

In her interview for the September 2016 Harper's Bazaar cover alongside her former husband Kanye West, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star unveiled what she considers her most exceptional hidden skill. “I can smell when someone has a cavity, It’s a very specific smell – not a bad-breath smell – but something that is really strong," she said.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Confronted Sister Khloé About ‘Flirting’ With Ex Lamar Odom: "Makes Me Sick"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Naturally, if someone has been a dedicated follower of Kardashian's Twitter account for the past decade, this would already be common knowledge to you. “I have a really odd talent, I can smell when someone has cavities [sic]! I have never been wrong yet! They don’t even have to be super close to me. … I can smell by having one conversation with someone! Sooo weird huh!” she tweeted in 2009.

i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009

This unique ability consistently comes through for her. In 2010, she tweeted, "Someone has a cavity in the car I'm in. I can smell it," just a couple of years before she showcased her cavity-detecting talents on Khloe Kardashian's former partner Lamar Odom during an episode of KUWTK.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Expresses Gratitude to Khloé’s Ex Lamar Odom for Standing up For the Family

Someone has a cavity in the car I'm in. I can smell it. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2010

According to The Things, displaying full confidence in her unique olfactory skill, the American television personality demonstrated her peculiar sixth sense in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She informed Khloe that she could detect her sister's then-husband Lamar Odom's cavity through her sense of smell. Despite Khloe's laughter, Kim remained steadfast in her claim, as she stated in the episode, “No I could smell it…my sixth sense is coming. I almost throw up in my mouth every time I hug him.”

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Still "Feels Bad" For Exes Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson

Kim, who has been grappling with a chronic illness, proceeded to elaborate, “I can smell if someone has a cavity. And everyone knows Lamar loves candy.” When Khloe inquired about what steps she should take considering her then-husband's fear of the dentist, Kim did an excellent job of articulating that Lamar should visit the dentist and undergo a dental checkup. She stated, “Well, we need to, like, force him to.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

According to The Things, although Lamar's dental issue became a hot topic when Kim discussed it on the reality TV show, the NBA star was unfazed and defended his dental condition. When questioned about his beliefs regarding the "Kardashian Curse," he replied, “That’s stupidity because everyone goes s—t. If I had your family on tape, and saw all the s—t your family was going through, people would be like, “This family is crazy!" He continued, "People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything. Maybe it’s overexposed, but people love it." He added, "The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside.”

More from Inquisitr

Lamar Odom Shows Off Neck Tattoo Of Fiancee Sabrina Parr’s Lips On Instagram

Lamar Odom’s Fiancee, Sabrina Parr, Has Reportedly Been His ‘Strength’ After Kobe Bryant’s Death