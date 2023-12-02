Here Are 6 Emotional Relationship Confessions From Khloé Kardashian That Made Her Fans Love Her

When Khloe Kardashian Poured Her Heart Out

Khloé's journey through love has been laid bare for the world to see, with each heartbreak unfolding on the public stage. The trials began with Lamar Odom, where the pain of infidelity was a constant companion throughout their marriage. As if that weren't enough, the storm continued to brew when news of Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity surfaced just before the joyous arrival of their child. For someone who lives life under the spotlight, these relationship struggles were far from private, becoming emotional confessions aired for all to witness. Enduring such a challenging string of failures in the love department is undoubtedly a heavy burden, especially when every twist and turn is documented on television.

1. High School Break Up

Sharing about her first heartbreak Khloe said, "It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen." Kardashian wrote it on US Weekly saying, "I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with." Sharing that she was only 17 back then she said, "He was so mean. He lived in L.A. but his mom lived in Atlanta, so on Valentine's Day, he told me he was going back home to Atlanta and just left and never came back. Later on, he called me and asked me to fly out there to meet him. My dad warned me not to go, but I did. The guy NEVER picked me up from the airport!!! He never showed! I got a voicemail from him and he said, 'I'm sorry. I can't do this.'"

2. Undying Love For Lamar

In 2016, Khloé Kardashian shared on the Howard Stern Show about her short-lived relationship with NBA star Lamar Odom. At the tender age of 24, she took the plunge into matrimony just a month after their first encounter. Despite her family's reservations, with her mother and sisters cautioning against the speed of their union, Khloé dove headfirst into marriage. Recalling the momentous decision, she shared that only nine days after meeting Lamar, they made the impromptu choice to tie the knot. "Looking back in hindsight, would I say 'Oh, yeah probably should you have waited a little bit?' Sure. But also, I don't regret doing it," she said.

3. How Khloe Emerged Out of Another Heartbreak

In her book, Khloé Kardashian shares that her foray into the gym was initially sparked by a mix of loneliness and boredom during the period when she and Lamar moved to Dallas for his time with the Mavericks. However, in a later interview with Harper's Bazaar, she delves into a more nuanced perspective on her fitness journey, hinting at a darker source of inspiration. "My home [with Odom] was dark and toxic," she told the mag. "At the time, my family didn't know what I was going through. It was the biggest secret I've kept. I just needed a place to go. They had a TV and I could watch The Real Housewives on an elliptical," she joked. "No one talked to me. I loved that solitude," she said as revealed how she ignored paps.

4. When James Harden Cheated on Khloé

Amid the storm of rumors surrounding James Harden's alleged infidelity and his reported presence in a strip club with her sister's then-boyfriend, Tyga, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share a poignant quote, "Stay away from people who make you feel like you are hard to love." She further shared, "Never compromise the way you desire to be loved. We all should require and demand a certain type of love and that's for us to choose in any realm. Don't lose yourself in lowering your standards to make someone else comfortable in love. Search for an equal love."

5. Sharing Good Time With French Montana

Khloé Kardashian acknowledged that, despite her honesty about not being emotionally prepared, she couldn't shake the feeling of remorse for jumping into a rebound relationship. Thankfully, the short-lived connection didn't sour the relationship between the rapper and the reality star, leaving any potential ill will at bay. "I don't think I was ready at all to have a serious relationship at the time," she told Complex magazine in 2015. "I needed time on my own to digest everything that's happened. I went from Lamar to just distracting myself."

6. When Khloé Finally Moved on From Lamar

In April 2016, it appeared that Khloé Kardashian was ready to bid a final farewell to her marriage with Lamar Odom. The definitive end to their union came later that year when the couple's divorce was officially finalized. "It doesn't matter how loyal you are to someone. You can't change someone's heart and bad habits unless they want to themselves," she wrote on Instagram. "A Girl once told me... Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces," she concluded on an emotional note.

