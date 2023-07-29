When Kim Kardashian Confronted Sister Khloé About ‘Flirting’ With Ex Lamar Odom: "Makes Me Sick"

Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian seldom fight. The two sisters are now very supportive of each other and are often seen on each other's social media accounts. However, in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it seemed that it was not the case. At the time the two were once engaged in a very heated conversation. This was regarding Khloe's former lover and husband, Lamar Odom.

The episode featured an intense conversation between the two sisters who actually seldom fight. In fact, in recent episodes of The Kardashians Khloe is often observed to be the shoulder Kim would cry on and is known as one of the most supportive sisters on the reality show. Besides being there as a pillar of support for her sister Kim, she's ever-present for her other sisters, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall. With regard to the 'SKIMS' ambassador, it seems at that time, she didn't see eye to eye with her big sister Kim.

At the beginning of the said episode of KUWTK, Khloe receives a surprise phone call from her former lover Odom. Upon picking up the phone, she responds and lets him know that she's unavailable to talk. "I'm with Kim, can I call you back?" asked Khloe. However, even though she informed the former lover of her predicament, the two were in an almost endless conversation with each other. All while Khloe was smiling fondly throughout the conversation. At a point in their conversation, Odom even asked his former beloved to convey his best regards and wishes to the entire family including Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West followed by their daughter North who was 2 years old at the time.

While Khloe was out giggling away and nonchalantly having a breezy conversation with Odom, Kim appeared to be fuming with anger on the sidelines in observation of the whole ordeal. In a confessional, Kim expressed her thoughts on the matter. "I don't know what Khloe and Lamar are talking, but he hurt her so badly," confessed Kim.

She further explains that her thoughts are from a place of genuine concern as an older sister and she doesn't want to watch her younger sister go through any kind of emotional pain again. "As a big sister, I'm just really protective and for her to be flirting with him on the phone makes me sick to my stomach," admitted Kim in the confessional.

Just as the confessional ended, the scene between Kim and Khloe unfolded. During the episode, Khloe takes notice of her sister's piercing glare and lets Odom know that she'd continue their conversation later. Kim took that opportunity to confront Khloe about the conversation and further accused her of 'flirting' with the man who hurt her. Khloe questions the entrepreneur as to how she'd arrived at the conclusion.

Khloe then points out the fact her sister was being rather unfair and wouldn't have had a problem if it was another ex of hers. Shortly after this heated discussion the two eventually hashed out their issues as the show and years progressed.

