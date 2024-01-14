When Jennifer Garner Found Out About Ben Affleck's Affair With Their 28-Year-Old Nanny

Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood’s hottest actors in terms of talent and charisma. His ability to embody a character while maintaining his authenticity as an actor is noteworthy. Apart from his roles in many Hollywood blockbusters, he was in the limelight for his tumultuous love life. Before marrying Jennifer Lopez, Affleck was in a loving marriage with 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner. Sadly, they split after news of his scandal came to light. Back in 2016, his ex-wife Garner opened up about what she knew of his affair.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the actress got candid about everything she knew about her now ex-husband's alleged affair with their 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian, a year after her divorce. Before Affleck and Garner separated, they seemed to be having a great marriage. From heartwarming PDA moments to welcoming three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Remember when Ben Affleck Former Nanny, Christine Ouzounian Caught Wearing Jennifer Garner’s CLOTHING? pic.twitter.com/UnZPUe91PG — OG Goon™️ (@BeautyGuru212) August 9, 2020

The couple seemed to have it all together until tabloids broke the news of Affleck’s affair. In her conversation with the publication, Garner clarified one vital piece of information. She confessed: “We had been separated for months before I even heard about the nanny.” Garner continued to clarify: “She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not part of the equation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Garner’s confession insinuated that the two had been having perhaps a lot of trouble in paradise eventually leading to their separation. Furthermore, it suggests that maybe the nanny’s alleged intervention was a coincidence. Nevertheless, it was not an easy decision or experience for her family. Garner emphasized the aftermath of it on her children while shading Affleck, claiming he made “bad judgment.”

Actor Ben Affleck said “It’s important to have two parents for the rearing and upbringing of a child". He has been co-parenting his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner since they first separated in 2015. #divorce #coparent #sharedparenting #kidswinhttps://t.co/ME1g5oRAbd — NationalParentsOrg (@NatlParentsOrg) January 24, 2022

Garner added: “It’s not great for your kids for a nanny to disappear from their lives.” Her thoughts suggest that perhaps Ouzounian was pretty close to the children because of how much time she spent with them. Additionally, Garner pointed out: “I have had to have conversations with my children about the meaning of scandal.”

This was certainly not an easy time for Garner and her family; however, she did recall the day she first heard about the alleged affair. A reminiscing Garner said: “I turned on CNN one day, and there we were.” Since it was a very sensitive and emotionally straining time, Garner revealed she took a “silent oath” to stay as far away from the news as possible. She continued to note the headspace she chose to remain in: “I am totally clueless about all of it.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

As per People reports, the couple decided to end their 10-year marriage after they reportedly “simply grew apart.” In 2015, they released a joint statement announcing their divorce from each other further reading: “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.” Affleck and Garner sternly iterated that it would be the only time they’d “comment on this private, family matter.” True to their word, the former couple have remained on good terms with each other with no signs of bad blood.

