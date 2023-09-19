Jennifer Lawrence has stunned the world with her incredible and captivating performances in the hit franchise The Hunger Games. Her portrayal of 'Katniss Everdeen' received high praise from critics of the movie. Since then, she's accomplished several achievements as a young actress, including winning a Golden Globe. Because she's such a successful and unique actress, it's hard to imagine her being anything other than one.

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair for the months of December and January between 2021 and 2022, Lawrence recalled the time she took up the job of a nanny with a family. The Red Sparrow actress revealed that besides becoming a skilled actress, she always had a genuine desire to become a mother more than anything.

This passion for motherhood has been blooming ever since she was much younger. Lawrence was raised in a "conservative Kentucky family" that relocated to Los Angeles when she was 15 years old. Shortly after moving, she was encouraged to pursue her passion for acting, and so she snagged an audition at the time.

After her audition, the actress mentioned that she even got a job as a nanny for a local family to look after their adorable 9-month-old child. Back then, she didn't hold out any high hopes of making it through the audition and hence went ahead with the babysitting gig. But she never gave up on trying to bag at least one role. So when she did get time off from taking care of the toddler, she'd be out there doing her best to grab a role in a series.

When she finally did get a role in a known sitcom, instead of feeling utter elation, she felt torn about the decision. The reason was because of how much time she had already invested in the child's life but couldn't be there through some core memories. Precious and cherishing memories such as the baby's first words, its very first steps, and so many more that parents fondly hold close to their hearts.

Lawrence sadly highlights that "Opportunity comes at a price,". She clarifies that in this process of pursuing new horizons and opportunities through her career, she doesn't want to intentionally 'offend' others. "I don't want to look stupid. I don't want to be a douchebag," added the actress in reflection.

The Don't Look Up actress added another perspective aside from rubbing others the wrong way. "Part of me is like 'Ehh f*** it. And then every once in a while, I'm like, 'God, I'm a loser," After pondering over this thought and phase of her life, she concluded with a rather deep thought from when she first narrated this experience."You think that'll go away when I'm 30?"

