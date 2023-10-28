When Donald Trump’s Niece Claimed That He Cheated the SAT Exam by Paying a Proxy

Former US President Donald Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a perceptive and perceptive political figure. However, his niece Mary Trump claimed that Trump paid someone to take the SAT, an entrance exam required by the majority of American universities, in his place in her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which was published in 2020. CNN reports, as per an extract from the book he did this to secure admission into the University of Pennsylvania, Trump was “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted.” "To hedge his bets," she alleged, "he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him." "That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records," Mary continued. "Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well."

Mary also claimed in the book that he enlisted “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him,” adding the test-taker was compensated for the effort. “Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” she wrote. Before moving to Penn's Wharton School, Trump had completed his undergraduate studies at Fordham University in New York. As per The NYTimes, the Republican leader had frequently bragged about attending Wharton, which he has referred to as “the best school in the world” and “super genius stuff.” Mary also disclosed that she first didn't think her uncle's presidential bid was genuine. "He’s a clown," my aunt Maryanne said during one of our regular lunches at the time. "This will never happen," she had written in the tell-all book.

However, People reported that a White House correspondent had called out the claims by saying they were "completely false". It has been reported that Robert Trump, the president's brother, attempted to block the book from being released, leading to a legal battle. Mary stated at the start of the book that it was written with what "comes from my memory" and, for other scenes, she "relied on conversations and interviews ... with members of my family, family friends, neighbors, and associates." Kayleigh McEnany, the press secretary for the White House, described the biography as "a book of falsehoods." Back then, Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House official, had also told reporters, "As for books generally, obviously they're not fact-checked. Nobody's under oath."

Back then, a representative for the government stated in a separate statement: "Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s financial interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people — why speak out now?” the spokeswoman said, continuing: “The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child." "Also," the spokeswoman added, "the absurd SAT allegation is completely false."

