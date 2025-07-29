“What the Hell Has She Done?” — Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Video Draws Massive Attention to Her ‘Unnatural’ Nose

Karoline Leavitt’s plastic surgery rumors continue getting attention and this time it’s her nose again that has come under the internet fire. Video footage from a July 23 briefing has surfaced online where Leavitt and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused Barack Obama of “treason.”

However, while the motive of the briefing was slandering Obama, Leavitt has drawn attention to herself for a completely different reason. Netizens have pointed out how her nose looks different than what it did, hinting at plastic surgery, again.

Barack Obama went to great and nefarious lengths to try to thwart the will of the people and sabotage his successor – President Trump. It’s one of the greatest political scandals in American history. The truth is that President Trump never had anything to do with Russia, and… pic.twitter.com/0GqCkjXuiR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 23, 2025

On X, Leavitt shared a clip of the briefing and said Obama’s alleged Russiagate hoax was “one of the greatest political scandals in American history.” However, under that post, one user commented, “Hey @grok … what happened to karoline leavitt’s nose? It looks very unnatural.”

Another person said, “When pundits politicians & the public aren’t weighing in on Leavitt’s flashy engagement ring her unfortunate makeup fails or even her massive age-gap romance. What the HELL has Karoline Leavitt done with her looks?” under a before/after picture of Leavitt.

Another user had shared a shorter clip of Leavitt from the same briefing and a user commented, “Karoline Leavitt had a nose job, because the old one was interfering with her official duties.”

This is not the first time that Leavitt has been under intense scrutiny for her looks. While she has never admitted publicly to have done plastic surgery, her looks have changed significantly over the years, which has added fuel to the speculations of her having gone under the knife multiple times.

One X user also praised the creators of South Park for the way the show recently showed Donald Trump and Leavitt and referring to that said, “Karoline Leavitt got her nose job at Tom’s Rhinoplasty” as they also shared a screenshot of the episode.

Besides her appearance, Leavitt has also been subject to intense scrutiny because of her relationship with older men, especially President Trump and her husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. Her fashion sense is also often criticised, especially on instances when she tried oversized fits but the looks failed miserably.

However, Leavitt does not let these criticisms get in her way of work as she continues doing the job she was hired to do with absolute resolution.