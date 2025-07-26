While Karoline Leavitt’s rise in politics is surely commendable, not everyone likes her for it. The list of people who are not quite fond of the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary continues to grow, and Whoopi Goldberg is definitely on it. During her first press briefing back in January 2025, Leavitt defended Donald Trump for the pause on federal funding as a crackdown on Biden-era progressive initiatives, including DEI programs.

During the press conference, she explained, “So, what does this pause mean? It means no more funding for illegal DEI programs. It means no more funding for the ‘Green New Scam’ that has cost American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. It means no more funding for transgenderism and ‘wokeness’ across our federal bureaucracy and agencies.”

However, her remarks angered Goldberg, who then called Karoline Leavitt out on national television. The Emmy winner pointed out that although Leavitt is defending Trump on taking out “wokeness” from his policies, it is the very thing that earned her a seat at the table.

“Because […] women were not invited to many tables in this nation — the reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure you didn’t have to worry about this,” Whoopi said during an episode of The View.

“And now to hear you talk about it … The wokeness was put in place for a reason,” she added. Goldberg’s co-host, Joy Behar, equally criticized Leavitt’s statement. Behar actually went a step ahead and made some comments that many might find offensive.

Joy Behar is disgusting. So, Conservative women can’t be beautiful and smart. The View should be removed from the air. Did Joy Behar do any research at all? Karoline Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts., and then Saint Anselm College on… pic.twitter.com/SmZ0SwdwmU — TRUTH SEEKERS (@TRUTHSEEKERS111) January 29, 2025

“I think that she’s probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10,” the co-host said during the viral episode of The View. Her comment triggered a wild reaction amongst MAGA loyalists who called her out for being “openly sexiest” on air.

“I mean, if a Republican said that about a Democrat … then probably the world would cave in about their ears,” Ben Shapiro said after sharing a clip of the episode. He also added, “Joy Behar is from Hollywood, where literally everyone gets cast — except for [her] apparently — based on the basis of some sort of physical appeal.”

According to Nicki Swift, although Leavitt didn’t personally address the controversy, she reportedly filed a lawsuit against the show. According to a YouTube channel, the Presidential aide is now seeking $800 million in damages, while some claim that she has already won the suit. However, so far, there’s no confirmation regarding a legal battle between Leavitt and The View.