Hollywood Celebs Who Can’t Stand Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — Guess Who’s on the List

Karoline Leavitt has had a lot on her plate since taking on the position of White House press secretary. She has not only had to put in a lot of effort to dispel rumors that there is a big dispute between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, but she has also had to deal with the fashion police pointing out her fashion gaffes now that she is in the public eye.

Several celebrities aren’t too impressed by Leavitt, primarily because of her provocative remarks that mirror those of her employer, even though people like former White House press secretary Dana Perino have attempted to curry favour with her.

After Leavitt gave her first press conference, Whoopi Goldberg, anchor of “The View” and renowned actress, didn’t hold back. When Leavitt informed the assembled reporters that wokeness would no longer be tolerated under the Trump administration, Goldberg became quite upset.

Whoopi Goldberg cancelled for attacking Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt..

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/0W0Goz9FBZ — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) February 7, 2025

According to Goldberg, Leavitt was unaware of the true meaning of “wokeness.” Speaking to Leavitt, Goldberg remarked, “Let me explain something to you. Without that wokeness, you might not have that job.” According to the actress, Leavitt’s remarks at her briefing “really p—sed me (Goldberg) off.”

Joy Behar, Goldberg’s co-host, also weighed in and claimed that Karoline only got the job of press secretary because of her looks. “She’s probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10. You know that’s what it is,” Behar said.

Like President Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt isn’t afraid to stir things up, and she’s had run-ins with some well-known figures in the entertainment business. There has been some tension between Leavitt and Selena Gomez after the actress made a heartfelt video on social media bemoaning the large deportations occurring, and the press secretary harshly criticized her on X. It’s safe to say that Gomez isn’t the only person who doesn’t think Leavitt is amazing.

Following President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on March 4, 2025, Leavitt probably gained a new adversary. During his speech, Trump named 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who has cancer, an honorary member of the Secret Service. However, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace responded negatively, implying that Trump was a “hypocrite.”

Wallace remarked, “I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer,” about Daniel (via Fox News). “But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters.”

‘Tragically uninformed — or lying’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace bashes Trump press secretary https://t.co/sxnZG7bVTU — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) March 11, 2025

In response to Wallace’s remarks, Leavitt scolded her by name the next day during the briefing. Leavitt informed the assembled reporters, “Last night, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6” (via Fox News). She went on to accuse Wallace and the Democrats of letting their distaste for the president influence their decisions.

After the exchange, it’s clear that Wallace isn’t exactly a huge fan of Leavitt. Because of her remarks, Trump demanded that Wallace be fired from MSNBC. “She’s not very talented — but I’ll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful,” Trump told reporters (via The Hill).