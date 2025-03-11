Karoline Leavitt Faces Intense Criticism for Publicly Flaunting Her Older Husband and Son—Here’s What Happened

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has proven her wit, knowledge, and presence of mind over time. But did you know there’s much more to Leavitt’s star journalism career and charming public personality? Her personal life has gained attention since she revealed details about it. Recently, Leavitt shared details about her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. This news sparked curiosity and backlash for being with someone over twice her age.

27-year-old Leavitt and 59-year-old Riccio also share a son named Niko, who was born on July 10, 2024, while Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns for his second term were in full swing. In an interview with The Conservateur, she said, “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

As per The Irish Star, the couple’s age difference caused fans on her Instagram to post a series of mixed comments, which were both sarcastic and indirect. One user said, “Join your Big Daddy on Marine One!” and another asked, “Can you let us taxpayers know the total cost of Trump’s golf games? I mean, you are so concerned about saving us $$ lol.”

Some other comments also include people asking the mother of one if her husband was her grandfather or what millennials call “sugar daddy.” However, if people could see past the duo’s age difference, Nicholas Ricco and Leavitt’s meeting could be a fairy tale romance.

Ricco met Karoline Leavitt through a mutual friend while on her fiance’s committee when she ran for Congress in 2022. Ricco is a self-made man who has established himself in the real estate field with sheer hard work and ambition. The businessman was raised in a low-income family in New Hampshire and lived with his parents and siblings.

Moreover, he faced so many setbacks as a teenager that he claimed an interview with the Portsmouth Herald and said, When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over [to] their houses to watch a game so that I could take a shower.” Today, he is the proud owner of his company, Riccio Enterprises LLC, which is worth millions.

Despite the social media backlash, the couple looks happy and fulfilled in each other’s company. According to the Daily Mail, Karoline describes her husband as an “introvert” who likes to avoid the spotlight and privacy.

Meanwhile, considering Karoline’s personal life, you may wonder what Donald Trump has to say about the social media backlash. In that case, Trump ironically shares a considerable age gap with First Lady Melania, and knowing his personality, he would be least bothered by such baseless news.

Trump would instead focus on her skills as press secretary, which he has already praised. What is your opinion on significant age differences in marriages? Does love outshine all the societal norms people set, or is it just a matter of perspective?