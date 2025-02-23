Karoline Leavitt’s Husband Went From Living on the Streets to Living His Dream—Here’s How!

Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, is not a stranger to having her name splashed across news reports. For a change, it’s her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is making headlines. The real estate mogul’s story is what is leaving people in awe.

Karoline Leavitt was appointed as the White House Press Secretary in January 2025 when Trump started his second term in office. The 36-year-old made history by becoming the youngest person ever to become the White House press secretary.

Leavitt has previously served in a major role during Trump’s first presidency. She was the assistant press secretary during the Republican’s first time in office. Karoline has also been a loyal spokesperson for MAGA Inc.

The 36-year-old is married to multi-millionaire Nicholas Riccio. Riccio’s story about his journey of building his multi-million dollar empire has inspired people. The businessman was raised in a low-income family in New Hampshire.

Nicholas grew up with three other siblings in the house. His parents, Marilyn and Anthony, decided to go their separate ways when he was growing up. He has previously spoken about how he had to move between homes until he was 18.

Riccio faced a lot of hardships in life, especially at 18 when he lived on the streets. “When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over [to] their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower,” he recalled in an interview with the Portsmouth Herald.

Riccio attended Alvirne High School, which is located in his hometown. He graduated from Plymouth State University, where he studied he first got exposed to the real estate industry after taking a class.

Nicholas has revealed how he would sleep in his car because he could not afford to rent an apartment as a student. He also financed his own education without any help.

After graduating from university, the real estate mogul borrowed money from people he knew to enroll in real estate courses. He also subsequently worked part-time at grocery stores.

The businessman started his career by profiting from taking on house-flipping projects. He also revealed that he sometimes took out loans at an interest rate of 50 to 100 percent.

Decades later, Riccio became the proud owner of Riccio Enterprises LLC. His multi-million real estate business also has a subsidiary named Nautical Beach Properties. The Economic Times has estimated Riccio’s net worth to be $6 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Nicholas and Karoline, who are now married, announced their engagement to their world in December 2023. Leavitt had shared how she met her now husband during a political event. The two were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

The two got married in an intimate ceremony away from the public eye. The couple share a son from their marriage named Niko. They welcomed their first child on July 10, 2024.