Karoline Leavitt Defends Elon Musk’s Role in Trump Administration—But Democrats Smell Trouble!

Karoline Leavitt has a lot to say about popular political figures, such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump, who are known to have complicated association over the years, marked by turbulent periods of both support and criticism. The two individuals are preferably allies, and Musk plays a significant role in Trump’s administration.

In recent news, press secretary Karoline Leavitt took the opportunity to clarify Musk’s role under Donald Trump’s administration. For instance, Elon Musk is the volunteer head of DOGE, which is a new position in a new department created by President Trump.

Musk’s exact role could be key in the legal fight over DOGE’s access to government data as the Trump administration pushes to lay off thousands of federal workers. He should be defined as an adviser rather than the administrator in charge of day-to-day stuff. Moreover, as per the White House Office of Administration, Elon Musk works in the capacity of an advisor under his cabinet and “has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”

Some people are unhappy about Musk’s role in the government. Several Democratic-led states have raised concerns, saying that Musk has too much power even though he was not elected and has not gone through an official approval process by the Senate. In addition, Musk’s supporters believe that he is the right person for the job. They say that because of his experience running successful companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

Leavitt spoke about Elon’s position, during a Fox News interview with Hannity on 17 February, and revealed that Trump has tasked Musk with administering his American First agenda. She quoted that Musk’s role reportedly is “just like the rest of us, who serve at the pleasure of the president but most importantly serve the American people.” These words mean that he can also be removed from the position at any time.

Karoline Leavitt also praised the Tesla founder and said that there’s no better person than Musk himself to work towards the betterment of America. The newly appointed press secretary called him a “once-in-a-generation business leader” and underlined his smart innovations. She spoke about his impressive career trajectory, which includes some incredible work in tech and space.

As per sources, Leavitt noted that Elon Musk is smarter than most people who seem to be grunting on Capitol Hill, and despite the mainstream media trying to portray their relationship in a negative light, they have failed. In addition, Leavitt condemned Democrats for their hypocritical and obscured mean comments, claiming, “Trump is doing what Democrat politicians promised for decades.”

Meanwhile, Leavitt’s comments about Elon Musk came after the Office of Administration outlined Musk’s role in a court filing, which was a result of New Mexico’s lawsuit against Elon Musk. Consequently, Elon Musk does not have the power to make some decisions since he seems to be working closely with President Donald Trump.

However, his influence could still be effective. Hence, looking at the mixed reactions of people to the situation besides America’s current political scene, all we can say is that the issue still seems fragile, and it will be interesting to see what further changes people will see next! Until then, stay tuned and hope for the best.