Here’s How Karoline Leavitt Conquered Trump Admin’s Toughest Role—And Earned Praise from Former Press Secretaries

At just 27, Karoline Leavitt has become one of the most influential voices in the White House. She has earned both praise and controversy after taking over as one of Washington’s toughest jobs—Donald Trump’s press secretary. Her sharp messaging, loyalty, and fearless approach have been enough to make her a rising star in the conservative movement.

Even political opponents didn’t step back from acknowledging her impact. Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary under President Bill Clinton, was blunt while talking about her as he said, “If you were to grade her on the conventional wisdom of the job, she gets an F. If you grade her on the current criteria—pleasing Donald Trump—she gets an A-plus.”

Former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer noted while talking about her ability to understand Trump’s thoughts, “She speaks Donald Trump fluently. She knows what to say, what not to say, and she’s comfortable doing it.”

A Defining Moment: Duty Over Everything

Leavitt’s dedication to Trump became evident in July 2024. Just days after giving birth to her son, she made the decision to return to work following an assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. “The President literally put his life on the line to win this election,” she later said. “The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Reshaping the White House Press Room

Leavitt’s tenure has dramatically taken a turn in the way the White House handles the press. Legacy media outlets are no longer on the priority list. Instead, independent journalists, influencers, and conservative content creators are having front-row access at this moment.

In her first press briefing, she called on Axios and Breitbart News before major networks. The Associated Press soon found itself blocked from events after refusing to use Trump’s preferred term, the “Gulf of America.”

“It is a privilege to cover this White House,” Leavitt stated when she was asked about the decision. Her tough stance has drawn backlash, too. The White House Correspondents’ Association called it a “textbook violation of the First Amendment.” But among Trump’s base, she’s a hero.

From College Athlete to Conservative Powerhouse

Leavitt’s political awakening began in college. She used to be a softball player at Saint Anselm College. Initially she was planning for a career in journalism. However, after interning at the White House during Trump’s first term, she found her calling in Republican politics.

Her rapid rise saw her serve as a trusted aide to Kayleigh McEnany, a key strategist for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and later as Trump’s national campaign spokesperson.

Even though there was a failed congressional bid in 2022, her reputation didn’t seize. Insiders say that loss was more helpful in making her resilient under media fire. “It was clear from day one, when I hired Karoline, she was going to have a very bright future and be on a rocket ship,” said Stefanik.

Now, as Trump’s press secretary, she’s not just another spokesperson—she’s the face of the new MAGA movement. “Karoline is smart, tough, and a highly effective communicator,” Trump has said. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium.”

The Future of Trump’s Press Operation

Trump has a history of burning through press secretaries. Most of them didn’t last more than months. But Leavitt’s ability to align with Trump’s combative style and her commitment to the cause may be a key factor in her longer tenure!