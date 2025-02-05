Donald Trump’s ‘Rising Star’ Karoline Leavitt Gets a Glowing Endorsement from the President

President Donald Trump gave his new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, an impressive endorsement during his latest press conference where he called her the most talked-about member of his team. During a high-profile joint presser with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump took time to acknowledge several of his cabinet members. That included Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, when he got to Leavitt, his tone sounded a lot more enthusiastic.

“Karoline has been doing a great job. She’s really probably talked about more than anybody here,” Trump remarked and added, “She’s done a fantastic job. And thank you very much, Karoline. We’re proud of you.” The 27-year-old Leavitt is now the youngest press secretary in U.S. history. She has been making waves since taking the role.

In her first two briefings, Leavitt set the tone after prioritizing conservative media outlets. She even assigned them a reserved seat that had previously been designated for White House staff. She has frequently clashed with traditional networks which drew online praise from Trump supporters. Some of them have even nicknamed her the “grim reaper” after a particularly heated exchange with reporters.

Beyond the briefing room, Leavitt has leaned into her television roots. She has worked as a commentator before she came into administration. Her frequent appearances on Fox News and other conservative platforms are spotted. She’s been caught often engaging with reporters in informal ‘gaggles’ outside the White House after her media hits. Trump has gone through multiple press secretaries in the past, many of whom started with high praise before falling out of favor. His first term saw four press secretaries, including Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single press briefing and later endorsed Kamala Harris.

Despite her strong backing from the president, she wasn’t free from scrutiny either. A federal judge recently brought forward one of her online posts while considering a restraining order against a Trump administration freeze on federal spending. That came off as a signal that her statements are already making legal waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

For now, Leavitt seems to have Trump’s full confidence, but given his history of rapid personnel changes, the question stands strong: Will she continue to be his media warrior, or will she join the long list of White House press secretaries who have come and gone?