Who is Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Gen-Z Secretary Accused of ‘Vote Rigging and Misusing Electoral Funds’?

A press secretary is the face of the administration, and this time, it’s Karoline Leavitt representing Donald Trump in front of the press. Gone are the days when being a press secretary was a position that required extensive experience and the stature of an abolished staffer. Many of us would assume C.J. Gregg to be the ultimate press secretary, but we digress.

Karoline Leavitt is now the face Donald Trump wants front and center of his administration. At 27, she is the youngest ever press secretary but not as naive and starry-eyed. Ms. Leavitt fulfills all the requirements the current president apparently has of his female staff.

🔥🚨 Meet our next Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt President Trump made a great decision! She is a mother, highly intelligent, classy, hard working, beautiful, humble and always kind! Give her a follow! @kleavittnh pic.twitter.com/JfdBkPZ4PK — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 16, 2024

She defends everything he does and believes that the 2020 elections were stolen from him.Aside from carrying Trump’s bag of controversy, Karoline Leavitt comes with her baggage, one she might not be very enthusiastic to share with anyone.

Ms. Leavitt has been involved in several controversies related to voter fraud, election denying, misuse of election funds, etc. Karoline Leavitt was also kicked out of an interview once for her rude and disruptive behavior. Like all the women in the Trump circuit, Karoline Leavitt also faces rumors of facial surgeries.

Before Karoline Leavitt was given a dais in front of the top journalists in the country and the world, she was hired as a spokesperson for Donald Trump in 2024. She has vehemently denied the results of the 2020 election in numerous TV interviews, saying that she believes that the election was taken away from Republicans.

Credit where credit is due. After Fox News largely ignored the Laura Loomer situation, Jacqui Heinrich repeatedly pressed Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt during a Saturday interview about Trump’s relationship with Loomer. As you can see, Leavitt was very defensive… pic.twitter.com/2yOvhFPGjU — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 16, 2024

However, she did not think so when she retweeted a video condemning the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The video was of Mike Pence, the vice president at the time, speaking out about the riots and referring to them as a “dark day in the history of the U.S. Capitol.” The original poster called Pence had a steady hand amid yesterday’s pandemonium in our Capitol, according to the tweet’s original poster. Whether you like him or not, he pressed forward to certify his loss and kept democracy running.

She kept the video up until she realized she had to go on TV defending Trump and his claims of Pence failing on January 6 and “saving America”.

She faced a similar dilemma when she was running for the primary for New Hampshire’s first congressional district in September 2022. When the early results started to come, and she was a projected winner, she went on camera to declare herself a winner. When quizzed by a reporter about how she can believe in these results but not the results of the 2020 general election, she found herself caught in the corner and was heard mumbling- the results say so.

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt’s failed congressional campaign amended every FEC filing it had ever made to reveal that she failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in excessive contributions that she never paid back, in violation of the law.https://t.co/KzQ8Vc4OSY — NOTUS (@NOTUSreports) January 24, 2025

While Ms. Leavitt registered a win in the Republican primary, she was ultimately defeated by Chris Pappas. However, this is not what she will remember the primary for. In Jan 2025, it was found that not only did.

Ms. Karoline Leavitt’s campaign accept the $200,000 in donations, but she also spent it. This amount is way above the legal donation limit, and it was required by the law that Karoline Leavitt’s campaign return the extra amount back, which did not happen.

Trump & MAGA Crowd Size Lies, Est. 2017. Trump inauguration on the left.

Obama inauguration on the right. Remember Trump Press Sec Sean Spicer: “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe” pic.twitter.com/3fZPS3FiZ2 — Jen Ro WTH America?!? (@Jenn728675309) May 12, 2024

One might find that Karoline Leavitt is not very different from previous press secretaries on Donald Trump who came to the white house with their own “hot topics.” Sean Spicer, former press secretary during Trump’s first term, stood on the podium and claimed that the crowd size for Donald Trump’s swearing in was bigger than that of Barack Obama while showing the pictures that refuted every claim he made.