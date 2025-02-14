Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas—Strange Details of Their Unconventional Age-Gap Romance

Karoline Leavitt is new in the line of white blonde women fighting a battle on behalf of Donald Trump, and she is doing it from the press briefing room.

Karoline Leavitt is the youngest press secretary ever, and at only 27, she is eyeing high positions in the White House. Following the footsteps of Kayleigh McEnany and Alina Habba, Karoline Leavitt is doing everything in her power to make sure that Trump gets the last word, even if she has to weave tall tales. And from her recent press conference, one can say she is doing a good job.

Being the youngest press secretary has obviously put the spotlight on Karoline Leavitt. The media is interested in every aspect of her life, including her coming back to work within a week of giving birth. Karoline Leavitt says that if Trump can put his life on the line for this country, this is the least she can do. Well, one wonders if her baby thinks so, too, but we digress.

Another point that everyone seems to be very much interested in is her marriage. Karoline Leavitt is married to a self-employed businessman, Nicholas Ricco. Nicholas Ricco looks considerably older than 27 years of leave. Though there are no official records with the media to be assured of his age, it has been placed at somewhere near 50 based on as he was assumed to be 40 in 2005 by a Sunday herald feature. This massive age gap raises some questions, but it is directly in line with Trump, who shares an equally massive age gap with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) and her husband Nicholas Riccio (59) who was on the finance team for her failed congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/ufSAClSVDm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2025

Nicholas Ricco and Leavitt meeting each other could be a fairy tale romance if we could see past their age difference. He met Karoline Leavitt while he was on her fiance committee when she ran for congress in 2022. The couple met and had a whirlwind romance and then got married in 2023. They welcomed their first child in 2024 while the Trump campaign was in full swing, and the new mother came back to work ASAP.

However, the internet cannot overlook the age difference. The comments section is always ablaze whenever she shares pictures of her family. Comments about her husband being her grandfather are always among several other hate comments.

Karoline Leavitt is known to be extremely judgmental of those who do not share her worldview. This also makes her a target of her critics when she breaks all the norms.

People also wonder how Karoline Leavitt managed to be the press secretary after failing to secure the nomination for Congress in New Hampshire.

BREAKING: 25-year-old America First Conservative — Karoline Leavitt wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional district via @Redistrict pic.twitter.com/g8u6rhlb8T — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 14, 2022

Leavitt, on her part, claims to be in love and finds her husband her perfect match. She explains how she is a caring spouse, though very introverted, which gels well with her outgoing personality. She claims he is the best dad and best husband one could ask for.

As for her boss, Donald Trump could be least bothered by these controversies as he calls Karoline Leavitt tough, smart, and a great communicator.