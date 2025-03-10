Donald Trump BANS Nearly 200 Words—Federal Departments Can No Longer Use ‘Woke’ Language

It looks like President Donald Trump likes surprises a little too much! The 78-year-old makes sure to give abrupt surprises to the people of America by making overnight changes in the system despite the chaotic political and economic situation. Donald Trump has made yet another significant decision for the country.

In recent news, the Trump administration is trying to change the language the federal department uses. Known as the “woke” language, the administration has ordered the department to stop using words like Gulf of Mexico, activist, Black, and race and ethnicity, amongst more than 200 other such terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIZMODO (@gizmodo)

As per eurweb, eliminating these words has suddenly marked a major shift in the country’s official communication methods. For instance, now there will be a total shift in how the government communicates with the public, including what type of content they put up on official websites, school textbooks, and official websites.

Earlier, the White House had banned the Associated Press from being their official reporter after they refused to refer to ‘Gulf of Mexico’ as ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump carried out instructions.

This shift has been opted by the Trump administration to promote certain words and languages through executive orders. Meanwhile, now it all depends on whether certain offices can implement these changes per their guidelines as per their policies.

Several critics argue that this order might be a new era of soft censorship, which might not be very suitable for the country as it might affect conversations about important topics like race, gender, and equality. Furthermore, federal employees now might not use certain words out of fear of being fired or getting flagged.

This can lead to a phenomenon called self-censorship, which is an act of classifying one’s discourse. This will affect several NGO programs and social service initiatives that were meant to support the underrepresented groups in our society. Meanwhile, this unexpected move will also have a setback in national conversations and indirectly silence progressive ideas that need to have a voice.

Owing to the undoubtedly unpredictable political environment in America, this recent move might not be the best decision taken by the Trump administration. The battle to regulate language laws like this is a larger cultural battle in the country in which only the people who support inclusivity and equality will have major difficulties.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has made such a big decision in a short period. Moreover, as per NBC News, Donald Trump has signed more than 70 executive orders as of Feb. 20, the most in a president’s first 100 days in more than 40 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Ranging from trade tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada to declaring that the U.S. would only recognize two official genders to the deportation of illegal immigrants and the launch of the gold card, which will be an easier way for wealthy people to earn American citizenship, Trump has probably exceeded his constitutional authority, but he’s not here to stop as he abides by his true vision of bringing the golden age of the country back.

But, with constant blame on the Joe Biden Administration, increasing inflation rates, and an unsteady economy, the increasing chaos seems to be loved by the media but hated by many citizens in the country. What lies ahead in the upcoming days remains uncertain; all we can say for now is that it’s truly Trump’s world and we are all living in it!