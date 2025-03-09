Is America’s Global Influence Fading Under Trump? The Uncertain Future of His Presidency

What is the future of Trump’s America? Have you ever considered this after witnessing the country’s supremely volatile political scenario? News outlets suggest that Piers Morgan and other Donald Trump allies urge that his actions rather than words should judge him. Yet the reality of how Trump plans to make America seems alarming.

Due to Trump’s radical rule, fast decision-making skills, and the demands he now makes, America no longer seems to hold the global order it once had. Besides inflation and drastic changes in orders, traditional alliances have lost their strength, and institutions like the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization are losing influence. The country, which was once known for its strong globalization methods, has lost its hold.

As per The Independent, Trump’s vision is to create a country where nations can fund themselves and move away from adapting systems like Bretton Woods, which was established in 1944 and believed in a wholesome global financial cooperation that included features like fixed currency exchange rates and linking other currencies to the dollar, which got backed by gold.

Under Trump’s power, the U.S. controls Greenland and Panama, while Ukraine is left to deal with Russia. On the other hand, Mexico, Europe, and Canada are considered economic rivals rather than allies. Trump, who has been strict with tariff policies, will legally impose tariffs if trade deals do not favor America.

Trump aims to bring Russia back into the global scene by creating firm deals. Hence, it’s understandable why the U.S. avoids blaming Russia for the war, why the U.S. voted against Ukraine in the United Nations, and why Trump has stalled military aid to Ukraine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smart Investment (@smartinvestment.in)

Trump believes acting in America’s self-interest without resistance would make the country more powerful, but will this path truly work? Even politician and actor Ronald Reagan is skeptical about this approach. History suggests that America has always been balanced, which means staying out of international conflict and mainly focusing on regional affairs, promising to stick to free trade and global security.

While Trump also wants global peace, he wants it more on Russia’s terms. Even the UK Prime Minister declared that the world had entered a “new era of insecurity” and Europe must rethink its defense strategies after the U.S. has pulled back its military and aims to develop closer ties with Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Woodsome (@kwoodsome)

Any deal with Russia would only give it time to rebuild its military and wage an even larger war in the future—without NATO’s deterrence. Beyond this chapter, the world is into two camps: the West and China, which have been backed by Australian states that reject Trump’s global order. If America and Europe do not unite, China’s strong military forces, vast technology, and economic growth could increase the chances of conflict.