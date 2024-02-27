Wendy Williams’ Fans Stunned as Documentary Shows Kevin Jr. Use $100K of His Mother’s Funds on Food

Wendy Williams fans were left stunned after revelations surfaced in the new Lifetime documentary series Where is Wendy Williams? Regarding her son Kevin Jr.’s extravagant spending habits, specifically a jaw-dropping $100,000 splurge on UberEats using his mother’s money. The premiere episode of the documentary, which aired on Saturday, February 24, navigated into Williams’ personal life, shedding light on her financial affairs, drug use, and strained relationships within her family circle. Viewers were taken aback when Williams’ nephew, Travis Finnie, revealed shocking details about Kevin Jr.’s expenditure, painting a picture of excessive spending. Kevin Jr. was seen explaining, "When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it's not a cheap lifestyle. The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness. My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments. It was all under one American Express."

Where is Wendy Williams Lifetime documentary

So hard to watch 😔 pic.twitter.com/heeJtLZotX — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) February 25, 2024

As per Radar, Finnie revealed that Kevin Jr. had used over $100,000 of his mother’s funds on Uber Eats and other food delivery apps, approved by Williams herself. This revelation came amid discussions about financial exploitation within William’s family, with Kevin Jr. being cornered for his spending habits. Finnie revealed, "To put it into perspective. Kevin's birthday party that his mom threw was $120,000. Kevin's rent was $80,000. Kevin's Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves. So for them to have a court case and ripping him away from taking care of his mother is very questionable." During the documentary, Kevin Jr. defended his actions, claiming, "Not without her consent. The people involved with it know how the process was. I feel like everyone is trying to protect themselves at this point. I've never told nothing but the truth when it came to that."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Twitter users expressed incredulity at the exorbitant amount spent on Uber Eats, with some questioning the logic behind such lavish spending. One user wrote, "If you watched Wendy Williams, then you will remember how she talked about being thrifty about groceries. She would not be okay spending $100k on Uber Eats. I’m not convinced." Another questioned, "HOW YOU SPEND 100K ON UBER EATS KNOWING UR MOMMA OUT OF WORK.. ?" A third viewer wrote, "Wait a minute. I ain't rich but I might spend $200 per month on Doordash/Uber Eats. $350 this month because of the Super Bowl. But $100,00? What are you doing? Ordering Steak, Caviar, and Lobster every day?" The documentary highlighted the emotional toll of their fractured bond, with Williams expressing a desire to mend their relationship despite the challenges posed by Kevin Jr.’s struggles with alcoholism.

A good support system is everything ❤ #WhereIsWendyWilliams? premieres this Saturday and Sunday at 8/7c .

Stream on https://t.co/wOIXTsMzir pic.twitter.com/mXXHeq0voE — Where Is Wendy Williams ? (@is_william42805) February 24, 2024

As per Mirror, Williams’ manager, Will Selby, shed light on Kevin Jr.’s efforts to maintain sobriety within their household, implementing a strict "no alcohol policy" to support Williams' recovery journey. Selby revealed, "He's always stressed that to me. He doesn't want her drinking a drop of liquor." The documentary series provided a candid glimpse into Williams' personal struggles and family dynamics, leaving fans both shocked and empathetic toward her plight. As the series unfolds, viewers remain eager to uncover more revelations about Williams’ life and the challenges she continues to confront on her journey to recovery and reconciliation.