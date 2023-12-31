Here's How Much Money David Beckham Made From His Netflix Documentary "Beckham"

David Beckham's immensely popular Netflix documentary was released this year, and he reportedly made £72 million. The former football player and his wife Victoria could potentially earn a tidy £100 million the following year. Beckham's production firm created and produced the documentary series "Beckham" and the Ronnie O'Sullivan biography "The Edge of Everything" for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, respectively. He was also a co-producer of "Save our Squad" for Disney + and "Fever Pitch" for BBC Two.

As reported by The Sun, the business that manages David's brand relationships, Seven Global, which looks after collaborations with Tudor and Adidas among other labels, made a tidy £8.6 million on sales of £10.1 million.

A source revealed to the outlet, "It’s been a golden year for Goldenballs. The Netflix documentary deal was worth over £20 million alone and its huge success has been vindication. David continues to be flooded with commercial and partnership offers and has never been more in demand - despite retiring 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Victoria is finally making a profit, largely due to her hugely successful online make-up brand, and her sales are up 44%. It’s also interesting to note that she is now monetizing social media and making a considerable profit from this- she does absolutely no advertising; it’s all her doing her make-up tutorials which then link to her products." The source also confirmed, " The couple is on course to make over £100m next year which is quite astonishing."

As reported by the Daily Mail, since its founding in 2008, Victoria's fashion and cosmetics business has lost more than £66 million. But with the aid of an £890 clutch bag, a £30 eyeliner, and a well-planned social media campaign that sees her publish makeup lesson videos on TikTok, the designer made money for the first time in fifteen years. She is reportedly "thrilled" with the reversal thanks to sales of her accessories after the debut of her leather goods company the previous year. The multicolored chain pouch clutch purse, available in black, cream, and lilac, has become an essential piece of clothing. The majority of them cost £890, while more specialized models may go up to £1,550.

Earlier this year, the four-part series Beckham was in the top 10 titles on Netflix worldwide for six weeks. It spoke on how Beckham became well-known as a football player and his marriage to Victoria in 1999. Additionally, it discussed rumors that he had an affair in 2003 while playing for Real Madrid—claims that the couple has consistently refuted. But until the business releases its 2023 financial statements, it will be impossible to fully assess the financial impact of the well-liked series. Along with his extensive range of endorsements spanning sports, automobiles, and fashion, David has made money via relationships with international businesses including Maserati, Nespresso, Adidas, and Tudor.

