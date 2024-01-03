Vivek Ramaswamy Expresses Anger Over His Exclusion From CNN's Iowa Debate

In the realm of GOP presidential hopefuls, Vivek Ramaswamy finds himself in a problematic situation as he faces the probability of not qualifying for CNN’s upcoming GOP presidential debate in Iowa. With his poll numbers seemingly falling short, Ramaswamy didn’t mince words, launching a scorching attack on CNN, blaming the network for controlling the narrative and favoring particular candidates, specifically former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

In a statement, he echoed his dissatisfaction, asserting “a desperate bid by CNN to limit the scope of debate in the Republican presidential primary and to prop up the least conservative and most corrupt candidate in the race (Nikki Haley).” These allegations point out the intensity of the political drama unraveling as the debate date draws near.

Vivek Ramaswamy Mad About Likely Not Qualifying For CNN's Iowa Debate https://t.co/NqXhYREoh6 — Maxinetheblackpoodle (@Maxinetheblack1) January 2, 2024

Ramaswamy’s confrontational approach pans beyond mere words. Rather than succumbing to potential exclusion, he has chosen to attend a competing event in Des Moines along with conservative podcaster Tim Pool. As HuffPost reports, this decision not only highlights his denial of being cornered but also underscores a strategic shift in his campaign, marked by a departure from traditional advertising methods.

On this current drama, Ramaswamy’s campaign exclaimed, "Rating wasteland CNN has not only guaranteed themselves the most boring presidential ‘debate’ in modern history with two career politicians reciting consultant-vetted talking points, but the network has exposed itself to be actively engaging in egregious interference with the Iowa GOP caucus and disrespecting GOP voters, Censorship, cherry-picking polls, and legal threats are just the mainstream media’s latest tactics to prop up their favorite puppet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

CNN has stated, "A candidate must receive at least 10% in three separate national and Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting." An insider as per Fox News revealed, "The criteria was set on December 7 for the January 10 Iowa debate, and Trump, Haley, and DeSantis qualified. Ramaswamy’s December CNN Town Hall ran the full length, and as far as uploading the video online, any individual cannot upload an hour of content from a cable television channel onto YouTube. These are the same rules that apply to the NFL, Oscars, ‘Game of Thrones,’ or other programming. You can’t post an hour of an NFL game, and you can’t post an hour cut from CNN."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

As Ramaswamy positions himself as an outsider challenging the establishment, his criticisms of CNN and the broader media landscape underscore a broader trend within the GOP. The battle for attention, legitimacy, and control of the narrative continues to unfold, leaving voters and political observers on the edge of their seats as the Iowa debate approaches. Amid this political drama, one thing is clear – the 2024 GOP presidential race is far from conventional. The clash between candidates, media outlets, and party insiders adds a layer of intrigue, making it a closely watched and dynamic spectacle that goes beyond the usual norms of primary season politics.

