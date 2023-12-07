Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley a 'Fascist' at the Fourth GOP Debate

The upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections have campaigning candidates on edge with each passing day! Whether it's delivering speeches, participating in polls, or even debating, the candidates have been bringing their A-game. Debates for the GOP are critical, as they do influence a voter's thoughts in a way. Nonetheless, the Fourth GOP debate held on Wednesday night featured some pretty intense conversations. The most noteworthy is the banter between entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

According to The Hill reports, through the debate, Ramaswamy was observed to have constantly gone after Haley for numerous reasons. One such reason was her proposal suggesting the verification of social media users on respective platforms, as per an interview with Fox News. She suggested: “Every person on social media should be verified by their name.” Haley continued: “That’s first of all, it’s a natural security threat. When you do that all of a sudden, people have to stand by what they say.”

She went on to elaborate on how to attain “civility” by explaining how verification could facilitate a much safer platform: “It gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And you’re gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say.” The former US Ambassador to the UN noted that although she truly doesn’t have a problem with American citizens' anonymity with free speech, she doesn’t like “anonymous Russians, Chinese, and Iranians having free speech.”

Ramaswamy made a reference to this proposal, slammed Haley for her thoughts, and said, “That is not freedom; that is fascism, and she should come nowhere near the levers of power, let alone the White House!” After being heavily criticized by Ramaswamy, followed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, she changed her stance on the matter.

Shortly after Ramaswamy’s outburst against her, Haley rectified her statements: “What I said was that social media companies need to show us their algorithms. I also said there are millions of bots on social media right now. They’re foreign. They’re Chinese; they’re Iranian.” Ramaswamy continued to interrupt her until she sternly stated, “I will always fight for freedom of speech for Americans. We do not need freedom of speech for Russians, Iranians, and Hamas. We need social media companies to go and fight back against all of these bots that are happening."

Haley concluded her thoughts with a motherly perspective, stating: “As a mom, do I think social media would be more civil if we went and had people's names next to that? Yes, I do think that.” She continued, “Because I think we’ve got too much cyberbullying. I think we’ve got child p********** and all of those things.” Haley ends her thoughts by clarifying: “Having said that, I never said the government should go and require anyone’s names.” The budding rivalry between Ramaswamy and Haley continues to grow, with the end yet to be determined.

