4 Moments From The 4th GOP Presidential Debate That Can Potentially Make Donald Trump Very Angry

During the fourth GOP debate, contenders for the Republican Party's presidential candidacy in 2024 brought up former president Donald Trump on several occasions. Despite not taking part in the debate, as he had in the previous three, Trump had a significant influence on the events that took place. Early in the discussion, the moderators brought up Trump, pointing out that he holds sizeable leads in national surveys over the four contenders on stage—Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Although Ramaswamy completely defended him and Haley and DeSantis barely critiqued him, Christie went all guns blazing on the former president, per Newsweek. Here are 4 moments that would drive Trump crazy:

1. Haley accuses Trump of "chaos" and "whining"

Nikki Haley, for her part, claimed to be a "no-drama" president and went on to brand Trump as a candidate who would destabilize the GOP. "My approach is different [from Trump's]: No drama, no vendettas, no whining," Haley said. Haley has recently taken out a $10 million ad slamming Trump for chaos, and calling for an to the "chaos and drama." “We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose,” Haley said in the ad. “A president must have moral clarity and know the difference between good and evil,” the 57-year-old is heard saying in the ad. “It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership.”

2. DeSantis says Trump is too old

After the Florida congressman was questioned by the moderator about whether he thought Trump would be qualified for office if elected to a second term, DeSantis infuriated Christie. Without providing a clear or straight response, DeSantis merely made a joke about Trump's age. "Father Time is undefeated," DeSantis said. "Why doesn't he just answer the question?" Christie interjected. "Is he fit to be president or isn't he?"

3. Christie predicts Trump would go to jail

The most damning comments came from the former governor of New Jersey came when he predicted the outcome of Trump's ongoing legal troubles. "Picture in your minds, Election Day. You'll all be heading to the polls to vote. And that's something Donald Trump will not be able to do," Christie said. "Because he will be convicted of felonies before then, and his right to vote will be taken away." As Trump supporters from the audience began to boo him, he slammed Trump even more. "You can boo about it all you like and continue to deny reality. But if we deny reality as a party, we're going to have four more years of Joe Biden," Christie said.

4. Christie disputes Trump's record on trade

Christie devoted a significant portion of his time on stage to criticizing Trump, as he has done throughout the campaign. Christie questioned Haley's stance after she praised Trump's trade record. "She said that Donald Trump was good on trade. He wasn't, and the proof that he wasn't good on trade with China is that all he did was impose tariffs, which raised the prices for every American," Christie said.

