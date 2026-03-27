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Viral Video Shows Bar Patrons Taking Down MAGA White Man After Racist Meltdown

Published on: March 27, 2026 at 12:22 PM ET

The man threw an empty glass and a menu at the employee.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Video of a racist white man being carried out of a restaurant went viral
The racist white man was carried out of the restaurant by a group of men. (Image Credit: X/ Suzierizzo1)

A white man, identified as a MAGA supporter in a viral video, was seen throwing a tantrum at a restaurant. He threw an empty glass at a Black employee, followed by a menu. The glass shattered inches from the employee. In retaliation, she threw a plate at him, which broke on the floor, missing him by a few inches.

The man’s tantrum was described as racist, according to an Instagram video reposted on an X account. It reads, “made racist and degrading comments.” The events leading up to the altercation between the man and other customers were not recorded in the video. According to Atlanta Black Star, the man was using foul language and also showed a middle finger.

As a result, restaurant patrons intervened to help the employees. Four men lifted the misbehaving man and threw him out. Two grabbed his arms, and the other two grabbed his legs. They carried him like a “sack of old, stinking potatoes” out the door.

The issue did not escalate further. After the video was posted across different social media channels, it grabbed the attention of thousands online. Viewers applauded the men, with one writing, “Standing ovation for the bar patrons!” The video is proof that the community comes together when peace is threatened by a vile individual. Instead of misbehaving, the man could have been nice to the servers and saved himself from getting humiliated online.

One user commented, “The MAGA base is generally dissatisfied and angry people who blame their lack of achievement, mediocrity and inconspicuousness on the system and others, rather than taking responsibility themselves.” A second agreed with the OP’s narrative and pointed out, “Haha! That is definitely a male lib. They are all raging racists when they think no one’s looking.”

Meanwhile, some viewers expressed confusion and opinionated criticism. One person was offended when the original post called the man MAGA. He wrote, “Oh, are we posting humans acting like humans but putting a political label on it to prove my narrative? I LOVE that game! Are you implying that there aren’t videos of liberal people losing their minds and trashing businesses???”

Another left a similar comment: “Where does he say anything about racism or anything political, a liberal making these claims typical of the left.”

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