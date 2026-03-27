Tyler Perry Tried Giving Cash to Unpaid TSA Workers but Was Forced to Stop

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry visited Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport to help the TSA workers there. That was not possible because of an existing rule, as reported by the New York Post.

TSA workers have not been paid since Feb. 14, amid a government shutdown. To help, Perry was ready to hand out a significant amount of cash, sources told 11Alive. However, the workers are not allowed to accept any gifts while on duty.

Instead, Perry spoke with the workers and thanked them for their service. This also boosted the morale of the workers, 11Alive reported.

Tyler Perry attempted to hand out a substantial amount of cash to TSA agents & was told agents can’t accept gifts while being on the job via @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/KhyxnEDOia — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 27, 2026

In a crisis like this, the charity World Central Kitchen has come forward to help some of the TSA workers, The Associated Press reported. They have started providing meals at the airports in Washington, D.C.

Several nonprofit organizations are also stepping in to provide relief to the workers. However, this process has not been smooth because of ethics rules, making it difficult for the workers to get direct assistance.

Carissa Casares of Feeding San Diego said, “We need to work directly with the people who have direct access to these employees and get this food to them at a time and location that is most convenient to them.”

Feeding San Diego handed out 400 food boxes on Thursday to affected agents, after a request came from TSA and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

This whole situation comes in the wake of the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The Democrats declined to approve funding for immigration agencies without operational changes within the DHS.

This was also described as a reaction to the shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, as reported by The Associated Press.

More than 120,000 employees, including 50,000 TSA workers, remain unpaid amid halted negotiations. A recent report by CBS News stated that Donald Trump has decided to intervene and make payments with an executive order.

He mentioned in a Truth Social post, “Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do.”

GOP Senator Kennedy admits Trump is the reason for TSA shutdown: “He said said ‘No deals with the Democrats.’ We could have had TSA paid by the end of the week. But the President said ‘No deal.'” pic.twitter.com/7k8P8Xr33H — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 23, 2026

He added, “I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports. It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!”

The news outlet noted that Trump has not mentioned what kind of legal authority he would use to make this happen.

Trump has also sent ICE agents to multiple airports so that they can help the TSA agents do their duties.