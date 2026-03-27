Kate Middleton and Prince William “Deeply Irritated” By Meghan Markle and Harry’s Royal Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are infuriated by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent trip to Jordan. The Sussexes were invited by the World Health Organization, where they visited the Za’atari refugee camp. They also met several victims from Gaza and were present at UN discussions in Amman.

The Sussexes are being viewed as philanthropic as well as strategic during their trip to Jordan, which had hints of traditional royal tours. But the other royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, aren’t too thrilled about it.

Why does Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming self-funded, business Australian visit rattled the royal family & the UK media so much? H&M are business owners going on a business trip. What is the UK media’s end goal here? The UK media is trying to get them harmed and it’s clear. pic.twitter.com/zq7Lhe66bV — Carmella (@Sussex5525) March 24, 2026

An insider revealed, “William is deeply irritated by what he sees as a contradiction at the heart of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s actions. They have made a very public break from royal life and been openly critical of the institution, yet they continue to carry out engagements that closely resemble official duties. From his perspective, that creates an impression of something carefully curated rather than authentic, and it is why the reaction within his circle has been so strong.”

While the Sussexes may have aimed for the trip to Jordan to be seen as independent from the monarchy, they are also expected to travel to Australia for business as well as philanthropic events. A source further revealed, “Within royal circles, there is a growing view that visits like this are part of a deliberate effort to recast Harry and Meghan as a kind of modern alternative to the traditional working royal model. That does not sit comfortably with Prince William, who feels they are still drawing on the prestige and recognition of an institution they have publicly distanced themselves from and criticized. There is also a feeling that the timing could not have been more misjudged.”

Meanwhile, the online rhetoric is very different. Many people side with the Sussexes’ self-funded trip to Jordan, while at the same time criticizing the royals over the ongoing Prince Andrew scandal and accuse the UK media of bias against Markle and Harry.

A familiar pattern, the more success, appearances, positive global media coverage the Sussexes get, fake stories from the tabloid media appear Aside from the royalists, haters and derangers feel good about themselves, the general public aren’t buying ithttps://t.co/1yiYSNSH7T — The House Of Montecito (@blakjaxx) March 23, 2026

One user went on to post, “The royal family and its sick pact w/ the UK media, rots the UK from the inside. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t their issue. The monarchy is a drain on the economy; it no longer belongs. And they’re covering so many monarchy-ending scandals, it’s why they keep the focus on H&M.”

Another user wrote, “An overwhelmingly emotional humanitarian visit to Jordan for Prince Harry and Meghan.” However, another critic slammed them for using the refugee camp as a photo op. Although Meghan and Harry stepped away from the royal family, they are still trying to maintain a philanthropic image. They are often seen leveraging their royal status to their advantage. Meghan was supposed to stop using the HRH title, but she continues to do so.