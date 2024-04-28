Victoria Beckham Claims Kim Kardashian Owns £15,000 Ski Suit Which She Once Donated to Charity

Style icon Victoria Beckham is known for her avant-garde fashion sense, the famed designer owns multiple trendsetting attires that rule the runway. The ex-Spice Girls claimed that Kim Kardashian might have picked up £15,000 worth of haute couture items from her closet, that she previously donated. As per The Daily Mail, the Hulu star has appeared in photos wearing a black Chanel ski suit replicating Posh's high-fashion piece. Beckham alleged it wouldn't be shocking if the reality star now owned some pieces after she sold some of her clothing and gave the proceeds to charity. "We actually don’t know if that one is mine or not. Years ago I sold quite a few of my clothes and gave the money to the Red Cross. There weren’t that many of those made so it could be," Beckham told The Sunday Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Beckham added: "There’s also a Chanel ski suit that was spotted on Kim Kardashian that could be mine." The KUWTK alum claimed Beckham is her "fashion ski muse" while channeling the designer in the classic Chanel suit when she hit the slopes of Aspen in January. The SKIMS founder shared pictures from her fun time on the snow-covered slopes on Instagram stories.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

As per Page Six, the Kardashian made a statement with her limited edition £14,000 leather jacket and £2,250 leather ski leggings from the upscale French brand. She styled her winter outfit with a big black scarf over her neck and a black shirt underneath. The beauty mogul shared a vintage photo of the former Spice Girls member showing off her skiing prowess while wearing the same designer outfit. "My fashion ski muse @victoriabeckham," Kim captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Russell (@thekimbino)

As per People, since both fashion enthusiasts have long admired one another's looks, Beckham made the Kardashian a baby pink slip dress for the Paris Fashion Week, which the designer immediately snapped up, selling out both online and in her London store. “Now I’m sure a few of you recognize this dress. This was the dress that I created exclusively for Kim to wear to my last show in Paris,” she spoke about her muse in a selfie video.

Victoria Beckham show in Paris pic.twitter.com/sc61F87Sz9 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 6, 2023

Beckham continued to gush over the reality star's look, “I think I was the first person to say, ‘I want that dress!’ because Kim really did look sensational in it. So what I decided to was create an exclusive stock drop only on victoriabeckham.com where you can register on the link below and check out our exclusive drops, which do include this dress, which I love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“I love the simple shape. I’m moving around so you can see what happens when the light hits the fabric. It’s a soft baby pink and it’s just incredible. A super flattering shape, is very comfortable, a really great fabric. I love it.” She captioned the video, “I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, and flattering, and comes in a beautiful baby pink color!! Sign up to be the first to access this limited-edition drop!! Kisses.” Beckham added in the caption, “Sign up for this limited-edition dress and other exclusives at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street (link in stories).” Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble were present at Beckham's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show in Paris.