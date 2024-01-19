Here's What Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Has in Store for His Career After NFL Retirement

Travis Kelce, the iconic tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is not just a guy on the football field; he has his eye set on a glimmering future in the realm of entertainment. While the 34-year-old NFL star is still at the peak of his NFL career, he has been vocal about his aspirations beyond the game, expressing a keen interest in acting and hosting.

According to a source close to Kelce, "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at SNL." Kelce’s potential in the entertainment world became quite clear when he hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) last March, less than a month after the Chiefs secured victory in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the glimmer of the spotlight, as per People, the source emphasizes that football remains Kelce’s top priority. As a team captain for the Chiefs’ NFL playoffs run, Kelce continues to lead the team in receiving yards, flaunting his unbothered dedication to the sport. However, the offseason allows him to navigate his more lighthearted side.

The source shared, that Kelce ““lets loose and loves going out with his friends and traveling. He is super fun, very funny, and outgoing. Travis is the life of the party, always. He makes you feel like the most special person in the room when you're around him. It doesn't matter who you are."

Kelce’s golden retriever personality has undoubtedly contributed to his success both on and off the field. Kelce himself acknowledged the potential for a post-NFL career in the entertainment industry, asserting, "I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

Talking about his SNL experience, he shared, “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

He emphasized that such adventures are currently in the faraway future, with football being his primary goal. As the Chiefs move further in the playoffs, Kelce’s determination to succeed on the field remains palpable. Having recently triumphed over the Miami Dolphins, the team is now buckling up to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round. A major win in this matchup would propel them to the coveted AFC Championship Game, and further success could see Kelce and the Chiefs vying for glory in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

While Kelce's acting and hosting aspirations are on the horizon, his commitment to the game and his pursuit of football excellence continue to define his present, leaving fans eager to witness the unfolding chapters of his multi-faceted career.

