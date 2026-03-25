Veterans Criticize the White House for Turning War Into Meme Content

Veterans and military families are criticizing the White House for posting meme-style videos about the U.S. war with Iran. They argue that the content treats combat and loss as entertainment, according to The Washington Post.

The criticism grew stronger after official White House social media accounts shared short videos that mixed footage from the conflict with pop culture references. Some clips were styled like video games, movies, and sports highlights. The videos featured soundtracks and editing common on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, attracting millions of views.

The WP reported that some of these videos were posted around the same time as a U.S. Air Force refueling plane crash that killed six service members during ‘Operation Epic Fury’. This timing further fueled the reactions from veterans and families who lost loved ones.

Joe Buccino, a retired Army colonel and former U.S. Central Command spokesperson, told the Post that the content felt “almost obscene” given the realities of war. John Vick, executive director of Concerned Veterans for America, stated that military success can be recognized without downplaying the human cost. Iraq War veteran Connor Crehan expressed his opposition to using battlefield footage in what he called hype-style videos.

The backlash has come from a wide range of political views. The Washington Post reported that veterans’ advocates, conservative groups, and Gold Star families have all raised concerns. Karen Meredith, whose son died while serving in Iraq in 2004, told the newspaper that the videos were painful for families who have experienced loss.

Bonnie Carroll, founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, mentioned that many families are reliving those moments as the conflict continues. Army National Guard veteran Joey Coon said this approach might distance the public from the real consequences of war.

The White House defended the posts. Spokesperson Olivia Wales told the publication that President Donald Trump “will never forget” the sacrifice of U.S. service members and stated that the videos show pride in the military and in Operation Epic Fury. Administration materials have highlighted the operation as a significant military achievement.

WP also noted that the administration has not signaled any plans to change its strategy. After singer Kesha criticized the use of her music in a military-themed post, White House communications director Steven Cheung said the reaction brought more attention to the videos.

This morning, the White House posted targeting footage with an explosion emoji and “No pause. No hesitation.” The gamification of war in real time. This afternoon, a SpongeBob meme celebrating bombing runs in Iran. Over 1,000 people are dead. Kill footage as content wasn’t… https://t.co/EVVpL1FgSC — Jake Scott, MD (@jakescottMD) March 5, 2026

The debate continues as public opinion remains split. According to The Post, polling conducted since the conflict began shows that more Americans oppose the strikes than support them, with many saying the administration has not clearly stated its objectives.

Despite the backlash, the White House has continued posting stylized videos with slogans like “Unrelenting. Unapologetic.” and “UNDEFEATED.”

Veterans interviewed by the publication stated that such messaging risks oversimplifying the realities of war, including casualties and the impact on civilians, into short digital content.