All Six Crew Members Dead After U.S. Military Refueling Plane Crash in Iraq

A U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, killing all six crew members on board. U.S. Central Command reported this on Friday while officials looked into the incident related to the rising conflict with Iran. Early reports suggested that four crew members died in the crash.

CENTCOM stated that the aircraft went down while flying over “friendly airspace” on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The command noted that two aircraft were involved in the incident. One crashed in western Iraq, and the other landed safely. The military confirmed that the loss was not due to enemy fire or friendly fire.

The identities of the six deceased service members were not released right away. U.S. officials said they were still contacting next of kin.

All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth honored the crew members during remarks at the Pentagon on Friday, calling them American heroes. CBS News reported that Hegseth said, “War is hell. War is chaos,” and mentioned their sacrifice would strengthen the mission’s resolve.

This crash was one of the deadliest single incidents for U.S. forces since the operation against Iran began in late February. According to the Associated Press, the latest fatalities brought the number of American deaths tied to the campaign to at least 13. Reuters reported that this crash added to an already rising toll as the United States expanded military operations in the region.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been a key part of U.S. aerial refueling missions for decades. First introduced in the 1950s, this aircraft increases the range of combat jets and bombers and can support medical evacuation and cargo transport missions. The Air Force has been replacing parts of its fleet with the newer KC-46A Pegasus, but many KC-135s are still in service.

Officials have not publicly detailed the exact nature of the incident involving the two aircraft. CENTCOM’s initial statements did not suggest a weapons strike or external attack from Iranian forces.

The military said investigators were working to find the cause. Reuters reported that an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq claimed responsibility, but U.S. officials insisted that the crash was not caused by hostile action.

The crash occurred while U.S. forces were heavily engaged across the Middle East amid the Iran conflict. Refueling aircraft play an important role in the campaign, supporting long-range strike, patrol, and escort operations. Their missions often happen far from public view, but they are crucial for keeping fighter and bomber aircraft in the air for extended periods.

Thursday’s tragic incident is another reminder of the risks faced by crews operating support aircraft in active combat zones. While refueling planes may not attract the same level of attention as fighter jets or bombers, their crews work under tough conditions and often undertake long missions in contested environments.

CENTCOM stated that more information would be released as the investigation continues. For now, the military’s public account is limited to a basic sequence of events: two aircraft were involved, one was lost, one landed safely, and all six Americans on the downed plane died.

This brings the total US casualties in the war to 13. Polling suggests that the conflict is unpopular with Americans, who typically rally behind a president in wartime efforts. Iranian officials have been defiant and have indicated they will continue to disrupt the global economy and continue attacks while US officials continue to show confidence that the war is progressing as expected.