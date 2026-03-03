White House Hits Back at Kesha After “Criminal Predator” Donald Trump Shade

Singer Kesha called out the White House for using her 2010 hit Blow in a TikTok video about military strikes against Iran. The TikTok post shared by The White House was captioned “Lethality”, and it was timed to the lyrics “This place about to blow.” Kesha mentioned in her statement posted on X that she doesn’t approve of her music being used to promote violence of any kind.

Kesha wrote in her statement on X, “It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.”

She continued, “Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other during times like this.” An excerpt from Kesha’s statement further read, “This show of blatant disregard for human life and, quite frankly, this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

Signing off the post, Kesha slammed President Donald Trump, referring to him as “a criminal predator.” The singer wrote, “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times,” she added.

In a separate thread, she tagged The White House and wrote, “Stop using my music, perverts.”

Meanwhile, responding to Kesha’s post on X, White House Director of Communications, Steven Cheung, wrote, “All these “singers” keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bi—— about. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

All these “singers” keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/QIAzNh4Xhg — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) March 3, 2026

This isn’t the first time that a singer has slammed the White House for using their music without consent on videos shared by the official account. Last year, the White House used a few lines from Sabrina Carpenter’s song Juno in a controversial ICE deportation video.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” Sabrina wrote in an X entry. Soon, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson maintained that they won’t apologize.

In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said, “Here’s a short and sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminals, illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?” For those not aware, ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is the name of Sabrina’s tour, which was a massive success.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Before Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo slammed the White House for using her track in a video featuring scenes of individuals being detained. “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Olivia Rodrigo commented on a video.

Music veteran Bruce Springsteen, who has a long-standing feud with Donald Trump, in his latest jab, called Trump a “wannabe king.” Steven Cheung had fired back at the singer. “When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain,” Cheung said.