Sabrina Carpenter Slams ‘Disgusting’ ICE Video Using Juno Lyrics, Gets a Reply from The White House – “We Won’t Apologize”

Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter slammed the White House loud and clear after they used a few lines from her song Juno in a controversial ICE deportation video. Sabrina labeled the video “evil and disgusting” in her latest X (formerly known as Twitter) entry.

Sabrina Carpenter, reacting to the video shared by the official X handle of The White House, wrote, “This video is evil and disgusting.” She added, “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House had shared a controversial ICE deportation video on its official handle, along with lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter’s track Juno. The caption accompanying the X post read, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye!”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s warning garnered a reaction from White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, whose stance was – “we won’t apologize.” In a statement to USA Today, Abigail Jackson said, “Here’s a Short n Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal, illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country.” Short n’ Sweet is also the name of Sabrina’s recently concluded tour, which was a massive success.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary took a leaf from the lyrics of another Sabrina Carpenter song, Manchild, and added, “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Meanwhile, the singer got a big shout-out from a section of the Internet after she called out The White House for the controversial ICE video. “This is why we love you for so much more than just your music,” wrote an X user. Another one added, “Thank you for having a backbone.”

The Internet was quick to pick sides, and Sabrina Carpenter seemed to be on it. “You gained brownie points for this NGL. Someone else could never, so props to you for leading by example,” a netizen wrote. Similar thoughts echoed in another comment that read, “I’m so sorry for this, Sabrina. What they have done with your song is genuinely disgusting, honestly.”

The roaring shoutout to Sabrina continued in the comments section of her X post, with comments like “It’s so good to see an artist taking a stand. We love you Sabrina,” and “Sabrina on the right side of history! You heard her” flooding the thread.

Turns out, Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the sole star to slam the ICE. It was only last month that singer Olivia Rodrigo slammed the White House for using her track on a video that featured scenes of individuals being detained. “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Olivia Rodrigo commented on a video.

Olivia Rodrigo blasts the White House and Department of Homeland Security for using her song ‘all american b*tch’ in an ICE-related post: “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda” pic.twitter.com/3sJOlN8XSe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2025

A DHS spokesperson had responded to the singer, in an interaction with Rolling Stone, saying, “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Sabrina Carpenter is the star of hit songs like Please, Please, Please, Espresso, Juno and Nonsense, to name a few.