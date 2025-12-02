White House Uses Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” Lyrics in Latest ICE Deportation Post – Singer Yet to Respond

Singer and songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, who’s known for banger tracks like “Expresso”, “Please, Please, Please” and “Nonsense”, has made headlines after the White House posted a TikTok set to the track “Juno.”

It starts with footage of a protest against ICE raids and then shifts into montage of ICE officers seemingly detaining undocumented immigrants. The caption quoted the Carpenter lyric, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

The film inspires the track Juno, and it’s about a longing desire for a passionate relationship and deep commitment. The 2007 film inspires the song with the same name, where the character deals with a teen pregnancy. However, her catalog includes plenty of sensual, flirtatious songs; few lean into long-term devotion the way this one does.

Sabrina Carpenter song ‘Juno’ used in White House video of ICE deportation raids https://t.co/VQh4BC8SEl pic.twitter.com/gBxZvtjeAm — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) December 2, 2025

It has nothing to do with politics or ICE. Sabrina Carpenter uses the movie as loose inspiration for her own storyline.

Meanwhile, according to Rolling Stones, it’s unknown whether the administration secured permission to use the track on their social media posts, but neither Sabrina Carpenter nor the White House authorities have commented about it.

Trump’s mass deportation policies were meant to arrest and deport only illegal immigrants with a dark history of crime and deployment. Still, now it has become a series of full-fledged operations under which ICE agents have been abruptly abusing, arresting, and deporting people. These include picking them up amidst Green Card Interviews, from gas stations, and random grocery stores.

Popular singer and rapper Bad Bunny(Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was recently announced as the headliner for the upcoming NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

However, the moment the news went viral, authorities from DHS warned that ICE agents might target people even at the Super Bowl. Netizens slammed the DHS authorities as they supported the rapper. A user on Reddit said, “To MAGA, Puerto Ricans are just Mexicans who live in New York.”

The Grammy-winning artist revealed he had opted to leave the mainland U.S. off his world tour due to fears of ICE targeting his concerts since his fan base includes a lot of Hispanics, Asians and Blacks.

Furthermore, the Trump administration has been accused of using other people’s music to enhance their social media posts, but that has not gone down well with some famous names.

For instance, in October, Olivia Rodrigo condemned the White House and the Department of Homeland Security after they used her song “All-American Bitch” in a video promoting self-deportation.

Olivia Rodrigo slams Homeland Security for using her song “all-american b*tch” in a video promoting ICE: “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda” pic.twitter.com/Gvlbm38sDK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 7, 2025

In a comment that was later removed, she wrote, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” Similarly, the White House has also used Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” in a slideshow featuring pro-Trump imagery, including his mugshot and military visuals.

While the billionaire singer did not comment on anything against it, she has a history of not seeing eye to eye with Donald Trump, which began after she endorsed Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in 2024 and Joe Biden in 2020. Swift also took indirect jabs at Trump after he made some mocking comments at her.

WHAT! The White House just posted a Tik Tok featuring Taylor Swift’s song The Fate of Ophelia. Should Taylor Swift sue Donald Trump for using her song?

pic.twitter.com/ZQ81nk82D0 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 4, 2025

Donald Trump and his administration have faced backlash from musicians objecting to the use of their work, yet they continue to do so. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet Tour” concluded on November 23, 2025. It was a massive success as the singer grooved to her hit tracks and mesmerized the audience, collecting a whopping $55.5 billion.