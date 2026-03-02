Kesha Slams Donald Trump as ‘Criminal Predator’ After White House Uses Her Song to ‘Promote Violence’

The Donald Trump administration is so caught up with immigration raids and conducting controversial strikes outside the U.S. that it has ended up crossing basic consent boundaries. It all happened when the official TikTok handle of the White House posted a video on February 10 that showed a fighter jet launching a missile towards a naval ship. The video was accompanied by the hit track titled Blow, sung by the pop star Kesha. Captioned “lethality”, the single post has garnered more than 14 million views so far.

Weeks after the said post went live, Kesha took to her social media handle and unleashed fury over the matter. She cited the unauthorized use of her track to promote violent content. On Monday, she called out the White House for using her music in a video that incites violence and threatens war.

​Kesha wrote, “It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

​That’s not all. She then went on to take a direct jab at Donald Trump and the fact that his name appears in the Epstein files. Kesha underscored the U.S. President as a criminal predator. In her words, “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”

Later, in one more separate post, Kesha again tagged the White House and this time threatened a direct alarm. She remarked, “Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse.”

Clearly, this has not been the first time that the Trump administration and the White House in extension have been publicly condemned for unauthorized use of music created by artists. Previously, the popular rock band Radiohead dropped an extremely blunt message to ICE after they used their song Let Down without permission in a pro-ICE video.

On another occasion, American singer Sabrina Carpenter called out the White House for using her song Juno in a clip that supported ICE arrests and round-ups. She had termed the whole incident as evil and disgusting, rejecting the administration’s use of her tracks for something she described as inhumane.

Some similar opinions were voiced by Olivia Rodrigo as well when the DHS used one of her tracks in a video that urged illegal immigrants to self-deport themselves.

More shockingly, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary also faced a similar setback after many artists refused to let their music be used in it. While the initial idea was to have a star-studded soundtrack set for the film, there were plenty of artists who simply refused the idea of their work being used for something political or even remotely linked to Donald Trump.

The documentary’s producer later revealed the names of these artists as well. These included Guns N’Roses, Grace Jones and Prince’s estate. Marc Beckman further mentioned how, in some cases, while the artists agreed to lend their songs, it was the music companies that owned the copyrights that blocked the deal from going any further.

Nonetheless, the documentary film did secure music from several prominent artists.. These were Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin.