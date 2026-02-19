Trump Earns “Wannabe King” Label From Bruce Springsteen — White House Fires Back

Popular musician Bruce Springsteen took a jab at President Donald Trump while announcing the details of his upcoming Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

The show is reportedly set to begin on March 31, 2026, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The 20-date run includes 19 arena shows and will wrap up on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Springsteen, who performs with the E Street Band, said the shows would be more than standard concerts. He described them as a celebration of America and a defense of its founding pillars.

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming,” Bruce Springsteen said in a statement.

He indirectly criticized Trump and his administration without taking names, accusing them of putting the “American Dream” in jeopardy.

He said the tour would defend “American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution,” which he believes are threatened by a “wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

Bruce Springsteen added that the tour will include shows in Minneapolis, California, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Everyone is welcome to attend.

“Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ’n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!” he said.

Springsteen has long opposed the Trump administration. He endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and previously described Trump as a “threat to our democracy.”

As midterm elections approach, Trump ordered ICE agents to exit from Minneapolis as unrest in the city began to reduce, yet approval ratings remain low.

According to the latest tracking data, only 40 percent of voters approve of Trump’s performance, while 56 percent disapprove — his lowest approval rating of the term.

ICE activities came under scrutiny after 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renée Nicole Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross earlier this year.

A few days later, on January 24, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, was killed by another agent.

These incidents sparked protests in Minneapolis, and many people who voted for the 79-year-old shifted their opinions. Many public figures other than Springsteen, like Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, also called out Donald Trump’s actions during awards shows.

According to Euro News, the White House authorities have responded to Springsteen’s remarks on February 19.

In a statement to Politico, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung hit back at Springsteen, calling him a “loser” and suggesting his “Glory Days are behind him.” He also accused the star of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain,” Cheung said.

For context, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a term used to describe criticisms of Donald Trump‘s debatable actions and decisions. The phrase is often used by his supporters to call out his opponents, often implying that their reactions are excessive or illogical.