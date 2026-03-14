Trump Accused of Turning Deaths of U.S. Soldiers Into ‘Marketing Opportunity’

President Donald Trump has been roasted for his wardrobe choices time and time again. The latest wave of criticism came after he attended the dignified transfer of six US soldiers killed in the Middle East. As President Trump paid a visit to honor the deceased, the internet was quick to pick up on a particular item of clothing he was seen wearing. Netizens were annoyed that he did not follow certain protocols expected at the ceremony.

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Trump was seen wearing a white baseball cap with “USA” written on the front in bold golden font. That’s not all. The cap had “45” and “47” embroidered on each side. It is currently on sale for $55 at the Trump store online.

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The original footage from the ceremony was flooded with comments from angry netizens who strongly condemned Trump for wearing a hat to the event. While some expressed their frustration, others wondered whether the president was having a bad hair day.

At Dover Air Force Base, @POTUS and @FLOTUS witness the dignified transfer of the six American heroes killed in Operation Epic Fury 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2xpi2RIhQY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2026

One X user chimed in, “A picture is worth a thousand words. Trashy, crude, and disrespectful. Trump can’t be bothered to take his baseball cap off at such a solemn occasion as the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed in his war with Iran. What a pathetic little man.”

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A fellow commentator agreed with his statement and pointed out that Trump’s behavior towards soldiers killed in the war against Iran was disrespectful: “Take that damn baseball cap off and act like a head of state… Nobody in the world does this nonsense.”

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A third user opined that Trump probably saw it as a marketing opportunity for his merchandise: “It’s not just that Trump wore a baseball cap and left it on disrespectfully during that solemn moment. It’s a hat he sells. So, he saw the dignified transfer of the fallen as a marketing opportunity. That’s way worse than taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.”

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However, there were some who thought the criticism was too harsh, “I probably wouldn’t have worn it, personally. However, military members are expected to wear their covers (hats), which I’ve done on more occasions than I want to remember. President Trump is a member of the military chain of command; in fact, he sits at the very top. Bottom line: as the commander in chief, he can wear hats, flight jackets, unit patches, etc. Whatever the hell he wants. Other presidents have done exactly the same.”

President Trump salutes 20-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady, who was killed in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/4q71gkwOJq — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2026

​Meanwhile, Fox News has been facing backlash for using hatless footage of Trump from previous dignified transfers for two Sunday morning shows.

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Zeteo Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan strongly condemned the outlet, saying the network takes advantage of being the president’s favorite “propaganda” channel. “If any other network did this, it would be a huge scandal; Fox would lead the chorus of criticisms and faux outrage, and people would lose their jobs. But not at Fox. It’s not a news network. It’s a state propaganda channel.”