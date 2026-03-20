Family of Killed US Soldier Says He Never Urged Defense Secretary to “Finish the Job”

Donald Trump recently made an appearance at the dignified transfer ceremony of U.S. service members killed in the strikes against Iran. Besides, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also conducted a small private meeting with the grieving families of these soldiers, details of which he later shared through a press briefing. However, his statements in light of this meetup seem to be vastly contradictory.

Hegseth alluded that his meeting with the families ended up in tears, hugs and unbreakable resolve. He further mentioned that all of them jointly agreed that to get the war done at all costs was the only way to honor the lost lives of these service members.

In his words: “What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family. They said, ‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.”​

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Now, one of the soldiers’ father has issued a remark which contradicts the fact that he ever made such an assurance to Hegseth. Charles Simmons lost his 28-year-old son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, who was a crew member of the refueling jet that crashed in Iraq. After his meeting with the Secretary of War, the father narrated a very different tale of the conversations he had with Hegseth.

Charles Simmons spoke to NBC News and stated that no mention of keeping up the war was made from his side. In his words, “I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about. No, I didn’t say anything along those lines. Who wants war? Sometimes it’s a necessity, and I just don’t know what’s going on.”

When asked about the exact exchange of words he had with Pete Hegseth, Simmons recalled it was everything related to his son, Tyler. The Defense Secretary drew high appreciation from the Tech. Sgt.’s impressive service record and praised the speed at which he achieved success within the military. Charles then discussed the look on Pete Hegseth’s face when he got to know that Tyler was his only son.​

Simmons narrated, “He extended his condolences father to father and conveyed how difficult it is to make decisions to put the children of other parents in peril. When I talked to him, I got the impression that he was torn because he seemed to be a very compassionate man, faced with difficult decisions as it pertained to war. I also let him know that Tyler was my only son. And you could see the emotion on his face. And I think those kinds of things you can’t fake.”

Well, this has not been the first time that the Trump administration has conveyed a similar message that they received from the families of the soldiers. Previously, the U.S. President met them in Dover at the dignified transfer ceremony and conveyed condolences. Later, at a press briefing, Donald Trump claimed every one of them had said, “Finish the job, sir. Please, finish the job.”

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In defense of the contradictory conclusions drawn by Pete Hegseth after meeting the families of the soldiers, the Pentagon issued a serious damage control statement. Spokesperson Sean Parnell clarified that the individual conversations between the two parties remain private. He added, “Secretary Hegseth has the utmost respect for our Gold Star families and has pledged to honor the sacrifice of their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, White House also issued a statement on behalf of President Trump. It underlined his deepest grief for the soldiers who lost their lives in the Iran war. He has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his family on behalf of the country.

Spokeswoman Olivia Wales further said, “These men and women gave up their lives in defense of our freedom, and President Trump will never forget their honorable service and selfless devotion. They represent the very best of America.”

For context, the administration’s rhetoric on the media coverage of the soldiers’ deaths has been under scrutiny.

It was, in fact, Pete Hegseth who deemed the whole ordeal as ‘bad PR’ for President Trump. The Secretary of War had even stated that excessive focus on the casualties of war was purposely done to make Donald Trump appear as a bad President of the United States.