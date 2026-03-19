White House Faces Criticism Over Photos as Trump Attends Dignified Transfer

Donald Trump recently attended the military-led dignified transfer ceremony of six soldiers at Dover. These service members were the crew of a KC-135 Air Force refueling aircraft, which had been used during America’s strikes on Iran. They died after the plane crashed in western Iraq.

The official pictures marking the President’s attendance were shared on the official social media accounts of the White House. It was the second time he attended the ceremony. Unlike previously, Donald Trump seemed to ditch a casual baseball cap and appeared in formal attire.

President Donald J. Trump attends the dignified transfer of six American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in a refueling plane crash while serving our nation. 🇺🇸🙏 May God bless them and their families. In Honor of:

Maj. John A. Klinner

Capt. Ariana G. Savino

Tech.… pic.twitter.com/AKLqFpnXYC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2026

White House’s caption read: “President Donald J. Trump attends the dignified transfer of six American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in a refueling plane crash while serving our nation. May God bless them and their families.”

However, the choice of photos used by the authorities quickly became a talking point. The fact that the pictures of the fallen soldiers’ caskets were used to depict the importance of the ceremony did not sit well with the social media users.

Social media users took offense that the dead soldiers’ caskets were used as a photo op. They claimed that it was a clear indication of disrespect from the U.S. President, despite requests from grieving families that the service remain closed for public viewing, according to The Mirror.

A netizen commented, “So much for respecting the families’ wishes to not have photo ops.” Another user penned, “Please, we’re begging you – don’t use their bodies as photo ops. Have some respect.” Someone else took a dig at the recent fundraiser email controversy where pictures of fallen soldiers’ caskets were used.

The user wrote, “Another photo op for a fundraiser email? POS.” A fourth netizen asked, “The families asked for no pictures. Why would you do this to them? Disgraceful.”

This is not the first time that Donald Trump stirred controversy with pictures from the dignified transfer ceremony. Previously, he attended a similar ceremony honoring six other soldiers wearing a self-branded ‘USA’ marked baseball cap. He faced backlash for choosing to wear such a casual accessory to an event that honored those killed in the war against Iran.

Later on, his administration’s PAC used a picture of him saluting the martyred soldiers for a fundraiser email. It faced heavy scrutiny and was widely criticized as disrespectful.

Responding to criticism, Trump said, “I didn’t see it. I think somebody puts it up. We have a lot of people working for us. There’s nobody that’s better to the military than me. All you have to do is look at the election results, look at the kind of votes that we get, look at the poll numbers. There’s nobody that’s ever been higher as a president than me with the military.”

@mel_wright123

The fundraising email from Trump’s political action committee has a provocative pitch: using an image from the dignified transfer honoring six fallen US soldiers, it promises access to the president’s “private national security briefings.” https://t.co/EvDWAdNhbQ — Paula (@poulter_pauline) March 14, 2026

As neither Iran nor the U.S.-Israeli forces have discussed the probability of a ceasefire ahead, the possibility of casualties in war still remains high. In fact, both Trump and members of his cabinet have avoided discussing a timeline for the war to end. Moreover, the U.S. President even deemed that the conflict might continue anywhere from weeks to months.

On the war front, the continued strikes have somewhat brought parts of the world to a standstill. With major economic losses and uncertainty affecting everyone, President Trump has urged European and Gulf allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz which Iran has closed off. This is a crucial passage through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows, and its closure has caused major damages already.